ODD MAN OUT Extends For Final Time Off-Broadway

The limited Off-Broadway engagement of “Odd Man Out" has extended its run for a final time. Originally scheduled to run through July 21, then extended until August 11, the production has added two more weeks of performances and is now set to close with the final performance on Saturday, August 24, at the Sheen Center for Thought & Culture’s Shiner Theatre.

“Odd Man Out” is the exciting, unique, and special event of the summer – a full-scale, one-of-a-kind LIVE 360-degree fully immersive sensory experience that takes place in total darkness. “Passengers” arrive at the “airport,” visit a lounge, access a boarding gate, and are escorted to their seats on the “airplane” in pitch black. There are no blindfolds or headphones… The story unfolds all around you as a passenger on a flight with Alberto, a blind musician flying home from New York to Buenos Aires, Argentina. As the flight progresses, Alberto tells his life stories to his seatmates, while they experience his journey as he perceives it: in complete darkness.

“Odd Man Out” began at Teatro Ciego in Argentina in October 2019 as a fully live, immersive theatrical production. Teatro Ciego has a 15-year history of creating live experiences in complete darkness. In the U.S., Odd Man Out was presented in a semi-live format at The Flea during Winter 2021/2022; before returning to a fully staged live production at the Bristol Riverside Theatre in December 2022.

Odd Man Out is written by Martín Bondone and features direction by Bondone, Facundo Bogarín, and Carlos Armesto. Production team includes Matías Guzmán (storytelling review), Martine Sainvil (storytelling review), Giorgia Valenti (Line Producer), D Henry Hanson (Production Stage Manager / Ensemble), Mike Mroch (Production Manager), Julio Vaquero Ramos (Sound Tech and Production Manager), and Tyler Herald (Environmental Set Design), Mirko Mescia (Original Music), and Nicolás Alvarez (Immersive Audio Design.)

The cast of Odd Man Out features Lorenza Bernasconi, Carmen Borla, Agustina Cedraschi, Pablo Drutman, Bree Klauser, D Henry Hanson, Mauricio Marte, Andrés Montejo, and Giorgia Valenti.

Collaborators on Odd Man Out include Magnolia Creative (Marketing), One Green Planet (Sustainability Partner), VISIONS Services for the Blind, Criollas, Repertorio Español,Glitchworks, and Yondr.

