Norah Jones and yMusic to Join Punch Brothers' ENERGY CURFEW MUSIC HOUR at Audible Theater This Week

Special guests for the final two Energy Curfew Music Hour performances on Wednesday, January 24 and Saturday, January 27 will be announced soon.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

Norah Jones and yMusic(Alex Sopp, flute; Mark Dover, clarinet; CJ Camerieri, trumpet; Rob Moose, violin; Nadia Sirota, viola; and Andrew Janss, cello) will appear as special guest artists this Wednesday, January 10 at The Energy Curfew Music Hour, featuring the Grammy Award-winning band Punch Brothers, at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue – one block south of W. 3rd Street), Audible’s creative home for live performances in New York. The performance will be recorded live and released as an Audible Original, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world.

 

A limited number of tickets for the 7PM performance are still available at Audible.com/Theater.

 

The first five episodes of The Energy Curfew Music Hour were sold-out evenings at the Minetta Lane, with Punch Brothers Chris Thile, Brittany Haas, Noam Pikelny, Chris Eldridge, and Paul Kowert debuting new songs and collaborating with special guests including James Taylor, Jason Isbell, Sylvan Esso, Vulfmon, and Louis Cato. Download photos from the shows here.

 

In an imagined near-future where electricity is rationed worldwide, America has instituted a weekly “Energy Curfew,” when the grid goes down completely for 24 hours to promote the unplugged lifestyle. The Energy Curfew Music Hour is an hour of music-driven revelry broadcast across the nation an hour before the lights goout. And you’re invited to the recording!

 

Created by Chris Thile and Claire Coffee, each episode of this fully acoustic musical variety show is performed and recorded live with Punch Brothers hosting very special guests in a night of music and one-night-only collaboration you won’t want to miss.

 

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets are on sale now at Audible.com/Theater.

 

Audible Theater is proud to collaborate with TodayTix to offer $35 mobile rush tickets for all shows beginning at 9am each performance day. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis exclusively through the TodayTix app.

 

ABOUT AUDIBLE THEATER

Audible Theater makes outstanding performances and powerful storytelling available to millions of people all over the world. As part of this initiative, Audible has produced Swing State written by Rebecca Gilman and directed by Robert Falls; Sorry For Your Loss written by and starring Michael Cruz Kayne; Drinking in Americastarring Andre Royo; Girls & Boys with Carey Mulligan, Harry Clarke starring Billy Crudup, and many others at the Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City. In May 2018, Audible announced that the Minetta Lane Theatre in Greenwich Village will serve as its creative home for live performances in New York. Audible hosts and produces a wide variety of live performances at the Minetta Lane including dramatic plays, comedic shows, engaging panel discussions, and more, with Audible members receiving exclusive access to discounted tickets and related audio content.

 

Audible was co-producer for the Broadway transfer of the Tony Award-nominated Latin History for Morons written by and starring John Leguizamo and for the Tony Award-nominated Sea Wall / A Life starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge. The initiative also saw the release of John Lithgow’s Stories By Heart, Judith Light’s All The Ways To Say I Love You, Sharon Washington’s Feeding The Dragon, and more. Since June 2017, Audible has commissioned 50 theater playwrights to receive support from its $5 million Emerging Playwrights Fund dedicated to developing innovative English-language works from around the globe. The $5 million fund enables the creation of original plays driven by language and voice, keeping with Audible’s core commitment to elevating listening experiences through powerful performances and extraordinary vocal storytelling.

 

ABOUT AUDIBLE, INC.

Audible, Inc., an Amazon.com, Inc. subsidiary (NASDAQ:AMZN), is the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, offering global audiences a powerful way to enhance and enrich their lives through extraordinary content. Audible’s catalog includes more than 850,000 audio titles, including Audible Originals as well as audiobooks and podcasts from leading studios, print, audio and magazine publishers and world-renowned entertainers.




