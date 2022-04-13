Nicole Javanna Johnson, Justin Schuman & More Announced as TEDxBroadway Speakers

Today, TEDxBroadway organizers have announced more speakers for TEDxBroadway TEN on Tuesday, May 17 at 1pm Eastern. The hybrid event - at New World Stages and exclusively livestreaming on Stellar, will gather a global community of changemakers to consider the central mission question, "What's the BEST Broadway can be?"

"We're setting the stage with a wide-variety of speakers who all have unique perspectives and narratives," says Damian Bazadona, TEDxBroadway Co-founder and President of Situation. "The Broadway ecosystem has been through so much over the last few years and now, more than ever, we need to drive the industry forward. We believe these speakers will spark the important conversations we need to have to do so."

The TEDxBroadway TEN speakers now include (more speakers will be announced at a later date):

● Nicole Javanna Johnson is Founder & Creative Director of the Harriet Tubman Effect Institute www.harriettubmaneffect.com, a human resource center and institute of research and strategy for justice advocacy. The institute seeks to usher in a new era of empathy by producing empathy driven artistry, participatory action research and human resource initiatives. Nicole is also Founder of Javanna Productions M.O.V.E. www.proudtobeamover.com a non-profit arts and education company that provides community members with the resources and platforms necessary to address social issues creatively. A member of SAG-AFTRA and a leader in the educational theater community, Nicole is currently pursuing her PhD at New York University (NYU) in the Music and Performing Arts Department of the School of Culture, Education and Human Development. Nicole has served as a Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion on Passover at the August Wilson Theater, Freestyle Love Supreme, Strange Loop, Dana H, Is This a Room and A Christmas Carol. Nicole also works with arts departments at Columbia, NYU, Augsburg University and New York City Department of Education schools.

● Justin Schuman is a passionate multi-hyphenate and entrepreneur currently in the cast of Broadway's Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. He owns and runs a headshot photography studio in New York City, Jshoots. He's an authenticity strategist and content creator with a diverse roster of clients and a following of over 200k across multiple social platforms. As a consultant to CEOs, mega-influencers, & creatives, he considers social media a tool for self-discovery, and he empowers his clients to explore their authenticity through content creation. Justin distills his client's stories and breaks down the energetics behind the tools in their human toolbox, allowing them to show up as their most purposeful and consciously chosen version of self on social and in life.

As a person, he encourages those around him to step into their power and dig deeply into deservingness in a way they previously hadn't. He works daily to create a world where people feel empowered to live their loudest, most authentic lives and truly human well.

● Junior Mintt is a drag artist, business owner, and motivational speaker based in Brooklyn. She is a proud Black Transwoman out to show how Minty the world can be with a little kindness, empathy, and a strong Black, Trans, Queer perspective. She is the creator of Mintty Makeup, one of the first Black Trans Makeup lines. Mintty Makeup has been featured in Buzzfeed, Paper Magazine, and Vogue Beauty. She's been featured in Vogue, The CUT, ID, and Gayletter for the work she does not only on the stage, but also in the community. She's a co-host of the Brooklyn Liberation March. She's the creator and producer of "In Living Color," a drag variety show operating for 3 years, showcasing the talents of the Black, Brown and Trans community members. Junior Mintt has brought to life her message of Black Transpower through her comedic, thought-provoking drag performances all over NYC, her work mentoring teen and young artists at the Brooklyn Arts Exchange and the Future Perfect Project. Whether it's a stage, classroom or runway, when you see Junior Mintt, you'll leave feeling motivated and embraced.

● Emma Daniels has been challenging the world's idea of who she is supposed to be by making it her mission to create her own identity. Being blind from birth, she has overcome numerous challenges to achieve her goals. Born and raised in South Africa, Emma moved to the United States as an International Student. She earned her BFA in Acting (summa cum laude) at the New York Film Academy in May 2021 as their first blind student. Besides acting, Emma is a singer, speaker, and dog lover. She hopes to use her story to inspire others to write their own despite the world's view of who they should be. She currently lives in Los Angeles, California.

● Emanuel Azenberg is an American theatre producer and general manager. His 77 Broadway credits include: The Lion in Winter, Ain't Misbehavin', Children of a Lesser God, "Master Harold"...and the Boys, The Real Thing, Sunday in the Park with George, Whoopi Goldberg, Long Day's Journey Into Night, Jerome Robbin's Broadway, Side Show, The Iceman Cometh, Stones in His Pockets, Private Lives, Movin' Out, La Boheme, MacBeth starring Patrick Stewart and Ragtime.

Azenberg produced more than 20 of Neil Simon's plays on Broadway including: The Sunshine Boys, Chapter Two, They're Playing Our Song, Brighton Beach Memoirs, Biloxi Blues, Broadway Bound, Lost in Yonkers and The Odd Couple. His films include: Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, Sunday in the Park with George, "Master Harold"...and the Boys, and Broadway Bound.

His shows have received 150 Tony nominations and won 43 Tony Awards. In 2009, he was elected into the American Theatre Hall of Fame and in 2012 received the Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.

A graduate of NYU (Class of 1955, Arts College), he went on to serve in the US Army as a 1st Lieutenant with the 25th Infantry Division. He has been a Professor at Duke University for 25 years.

They're joining previously announced TEDxBroadway TEN speakers: Bryan Joseph Lee, Margaret Hall, Sammy Lopez, Michael J. Bobbitt, Russell Granet, Ash Marinaccio and Adam Sobel.

"We're celebrating much more than just our 10th year, we're also celebrating the community of people who, year after year, set aside the day to come together to share new ideas, explore the possibilities and, yes, enjoy the surprises, " adds TEDxBroadway Co-Founder and CEO of Stellar, Jim McCarthy. "It's a real privilege for us to be on this road together for a decade."

Livestream tickets for the event are $40. Tickets for the New World Stages event are $100. All tickets to TEDxBroadway are available here.

For more information, please visit www.TEDxBroadway.com and follow TEDxBroadway on Twitter: @TEDxBroadway

About TEDx, x = independently organized event

In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)

About TED

TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading. Started as a four-day conference in California 30 years ago, TED has grown to support its mission with multiple initiatives. The two annual TED Conferences invite the world's leading thinkers and doers to speak for 18 minutes or less. Many of these talks are then made available, free, at TED.com. TED speakers have included Bill Gates, Jane Goodall, Elizabeth Gilbert, Sir Richard Branson, Nandan Nilekani, Philippe Starck, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Sal Khan and Daniel Kahneman.

The annual TED Conference takes place each spring in Vancouver, British Columbia. TED's media initiatives include TED.com, where new TED Talks are posted daily; TED Translators, which provides subtitles and interactive transcripts as well as translations from volunteers worldwide; the educational initiative TED-Ed. TED has established The Audacious Project that takes a collaborative approach to funding ideas with the potential to create change at thrilling scale; TEDx, which supports individuals or groups in hosting local, self- organized TED-style events around the world, and the TED Fellows program, helping world-changing innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities.

Follow TED on Twitter at http://twitter.com/TEDTalks or on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/TED.