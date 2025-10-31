Nick Rubano Joins THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nick Rubano will make his Off-Broadway debut in the company of The Office! A Musical Parody at The Jerry Orbach Theater. He joins the cast in the role of Dwight.

Nick Rubano is a graduate of Sacred Heart University with a B.A. in Musical Theatre. He has performed regionally in Hair (Claude), Bat Boy (Bat Boy), and Next To Normal (Henry) and internationally at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in original shows Reject Me, Already and Your Children Will Follow. Nick dedicates every performance to his endlessly supportive friends, family, mentors, poodle mix, and above all, Mom and Dad for making this dream possible since day one. His social media handle is @nickrubano.

THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY has a book and lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith and music by Assaf Gleizner, with its home in The Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center (210 West 50th Street, 3rd Floor). It is just one of many musical parodies that the duo has written together. The show features the same cast and iconic moments that we all know and love from the hit TV show. Come step into Dunder Mifflin in this immersive parody and “work” with your favorite officemates.