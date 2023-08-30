New York Theatre Workshop Reveals Full Cast & Creative Team for Hansol Jung's MERRY ME

New York Theatre Workshop has revealed the full cast and creative team for Merry Me by 2050 Artistic Fellow & NYTW Usual Suspect Hansol Jung (Wolf Play), directed by NYTW Usual Suspect and Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman (Hurricane Diane). Merry Me will begin previews October 11, 2023, at New York Theatre Workshop (79 E 4th Street), with opening night set for October 31, for a run through November 19, 2023.

The cast of Merry Me will include Marinda Anderson (You Will Get Sick), Cindy Cheung (Catch as Catch Can), Esco Jouléy(Wolf Play), David Ryan Smith (Candida), Ryan Spahn (Good Enemy), Nicole Villamil (Wolf Play) and Shaunette RenéeWilson (“The Resident”).

Merry Me will feature scenic design by Rachel Hauck (What the Constitution Means to Me), costume design by Alejo Vietti (A Touch of the Poet), lighting design by Barbara Samuels (Wolf Play) and sound design by Caroline Eng (Belfast Girls) & Kate Marvin (Wolf Play). Claire Yenson is the Casting Director. Shelley Miles (Let the Right One In) serves as Stage Manager.

Merry Me is an intoxicating queer cocktail of restoration comedy and the Greeks, served with a heavy garnish of ridiculous. On an island not far away from the vulnerable coasts of the enemy state, a mysterious blackout has left the Navy restless and itching for action. Lieutenant Shane Horne has occupied her time satisfying the libidinous needs of all the women on the base—including the jealous general’s wife. But her own merries will not... come. Meanwhile a famed Angel re-descends to amend her previous prophesy, sending the Navy’s psychiatrist on an epic quest to save humanity. Will the general discover the affair? Will the earth be saved? Will they ever be merry enough?

The performance schedule for Merry Me is as follows: Tuesday-Thursday at 7pm; Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm & 8pm; Sunday at 2pm & 7pm. Exceptions: there will be no 2pm performance on Saturday October 14, no performance on Tuesday October 31, and no 7pm performance on Sunday November 19.

Single tickets for Merry Me start at $35 and vary by performance date and time. $25 tickets will be available for the first two CHEAPTIX performances on October 11th and 12th. Single tickets for Merry Me will go on sale Tuesday September 12 at 12pm ET.

In order to provide access to those in their surrounding community and those with income limitations, NYTW launched CHEAPTIX, an affordable ticket program. At the first two performances of every NYTW production, tickets are sold to the general public for just $25. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, online at Click Here or by phone from the NYTW Box Office at 212-460-5475. Standard ticketing fees apply.

Additionally, a $25 day-of CHEAPTIX RUSH will be available for young people, seniors, artists and Lower East Side residents. Rush tickets are subject to availability and are sold cash-only, limit two per person. Proper identification is required for all rush tickets. Youth (ages 25 and under) and seniors (ages 65+) may present an ID indicating date-of-birth; Artists may present an ID and a program or union card; Lower East Side residents may present an ID that includes your address.

The 2023/24 season will begin in September with the World Premiere of The Refuge Plays, by former 2050 Artistic Fellow and NYTW Usual Suspect Nathan Alan Davis (Nat Turner in Jerusalem) and directed by NYTW Artistic Director Patricia McGregor(Lights Out: Nat "King" Cole). The season will continue in Winter 2024 with the World Premiere of I Love You So Much I Could Die, by NYTW Usual Suspect Mona Pirnot (Private) and directed by NYTW Usual Suspect and Tony Award nominee Lucas Hnath (Red Speedo). The 2023/24 season will conclude with Tectonic Theater Project’s Here There Are Blueberries, co-written by NYTW Usual Suspect and Tony & Emmy Award nominee Moisés Kaufman (The Laramie Project), and Emmy Award nominee Amanda Gronich (The Laramie Project). Here There Are Blueberries is conceived & directed by Moisés Kaufman.