New York Theatre Company Will Host Queer Night at MACHINAL

New York Theatre Company has announced Queer Night at Machinal on Wednesday, July 9 at 7:30 PM, presented in partnership with Ring of Keys, a nonprofit artist service organization supporting queer women, transgender, and gender non-conforming musical theatre artists.

Audience members are invited to a post-show gathering in the lobby, and can access $45 tickets using the code BREAKTHEMACHINE for this special performance.

Ring of Keys is a 501(c)3 organization that fosters community and visibility for musical theatre artists - onstage and off - who self-identify as lesbian, bisexual, trans, queer, femme, masc, non-binary, and the diversity of genders that queerness contains. With a network of 1,000+ artists in 40 U.S. cities, Toronto, and London, Ring of Keys is helping shape a vibrant, inclusive future for musical theatre.

About the Show:

Helmed by director Amy Marie Seidel (Here There Are Blueberries, The Great Gatsby), this reimagined production of Sophie Treadwell's Machinal amplifies the mechanical rhythm and expressionism in the text through a dynamic underscoring of tap dance, practical foley, and a heightened movement vocabulary created by choreographer Madison Hilligoss.

This production features Katherine Winter, Temidayo Amay, Sam Im, Kimberly Immanuel, Soph Metcalf, Shelley Mitchell, Alice Reys, Veronica Simpson, Hannah Snow, Michael Verre, Alex Lauren, and Annaliese Wilbur.

The creative team includes Colleen Doherty (Lighting Design), Hahnji Jang (Costume Design), Brittany Harris (Sound Design), Rochele Mac (Scenic Design), Asha Devi (Dramaturg), Kimberly Immanuel (Associate Choreographer), and Grace Cutler (Associate Director).

Loosely based on the 1927 trial of Ruth Snyder, Machinal explores one woman's rebellion against a stifling, patriarchal world. As relevant now as when it premiered in 1928, Treadwell's expressionist masterpiece speaks urgently to themes of gender, control, and the crushing weight of societal expectation.