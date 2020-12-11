New York Theatre Barn Presents First Look at New Musicals From Masi Asare and Dante Green

New York Theatre Barn will host a free live stream of its New Works Series on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 7PM EDT, featuring excerpts from the new musicals Garden of Starflowers and An Incomplete List of All The Things I'm Going To Miss When The World is No Longer. The live 45-minute presentation will also feature a conversation with the writers and creative team.

The new musical Garden of Starflowers has a book, music and lyrics by Masi Asare (Monsoon Wedding). It's 2075. A metropolis in a dystopian world where humans spend most of their time in survival pods taking shelter from an overheated planet. Plugged in to virtual realities, they rarely venture out in person except for organized mass entertainment events held under a shimmering festival dome. But Lucie, a misfit, has dreams of persuading flowers to grow in the scorched ground outside her pod. When Oscar catches a glimpse of her gardening on surveillance footage, he's convinced she is the incarnation of Anjelín, a digital pop star he stans in virtual reality, and sets out to meet her. Meanwhile preparations are underway for Anjelín's first holographic concert in the dome, but there are "glitches" in the digital star's programming as she seems to manifest her own will and emotions. Oscar introduces a reluctant Lucie to the festival scene where she comes face to face with the virtual star who, uncannily, looks exactly like her. And then, Anjelín herself begins to have ideas about her purpose in the world, her connection to Lucie, and the dream of a real-life garden of starflowers. Featuring performances by Jaime Cepero (NBC's Smash) and Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Aladdin).

An Incomplete List of All The Things I'm Going To Miss When The World is No Longer is a new musical with a book, music and lyrics by Dante Green, with additional music and lyrics by Marlee Gordon and Lyell Hintz. Following a global announcement of the date and time Earth will be terminated, a community decides the only reasonable thing to do is to gather together. The new musical invites you into a glance at the last shit show ever -- through a retrospective of cherished and tragic memories -- to celebrate and mourn the delights and deceptions of the human experience. Featuring performances by Laura Galindo (Annie Aspen's Musical Space Spectacular!)

Garden Of Starflowers was commissioned by the Stacey Mindich Go Write A Musical Lilly Award. This is the first time material is being presented publicly. An Incomplete List of All the Things I'm Going to Miss When the World is No Longer has been developed with the Philadelphia Fringe Festival, The University of the Arts, The Wilma Theater, and Ars Nova.

The 45-minute presentation will be available on New York Theatre Barn's YouTube channel and Broadway on Demand, and is hosted and produced by Jen Sandler and Joe Barros. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.