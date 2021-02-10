New York Neo-Futurists Present THE DARKEST WEB

The New York Neo-Futurists now in their 17th season, are continuing their on-going and ever-changing attempt to build chance, change, and chaos through live performance on Saturday, February 27th at 8:00pm ET in THE DARKEST WEB.

THE DARKEST WEB is an online rendition of the company's live show THE BLACKEST WRENCH celebrating Blackness in its many forms, in conjunction with Black History Month. This annual specialty show, conceived by NYNF Ensemble Member Kyra Sims in 2017, features the ensemble's Black Artists and is a barrage of personal experiences, creative storytelling, and clever commentaries on how their ensemble members are navigating their worlds in 2021's iteration of America. The New York Neo-Futurists have maintained their sharp skills of engaging both the present moment and the audience through bringing their work to the digital space, living out their rule of "We are who we are;" What the New York Times referred to as, "an appropriate mantra for a time when we all wish we could be elsewhere, doing something different." THE DARKEST WEB will be co-hosted by NYNF Ensemble Members Kyra Sims and Greg Lakhan.

In an attempt to make THE DARKEST WEB tickets as accessible as possible, tickets are sliding scale, from $5, available now at nynf.ticketleap.com. All proceeds go towards paying NYNF artists, and you can also support these NYC artists and get access to the show by joining and contributing to the Patreon at patreon.com/nynf.

Learn more at nynf.org.