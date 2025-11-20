New Victory Labworks Selects Flying Leap Productions For 2026 Residency

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Victory LabWorks will partner with Flying Leap Productions in 2026 to support the continued development of The Garden, a 45-minute immersive theater piece created for children ages 0–5 and their families.

The production incorporates live music, movement, multilingual poetic text, and sensory engagement to explore nature, connection, and early childhood development. Designed to tour public parks and green spaces, The Garden aims to reach families in communities located outside the city’s concentrated arts districts.

The project is created by immigrant, LGBTQ+, women, and disabled artists, and is designed to be accessible to audiences across languages, neighborhoods, and abilities. The piece invites families to participate at their own pace and centers a gentle, exploratory atmosphere for very young children.

New Victory LabWorks, founded in 2012, supports New York–based artists making work for young audiences by providing financial resources, rehearsal space, professional development, networking opportunities, and facilitated rehearsal feedback sessions. The Garden is part of the LabWorks Launch program, established in 2021 to give extended, individualized support to a specific project with the aim of future presentation at New Victory or other stages.

Development of The Garden is supported in part by the New York State Council on the Arts, with additional funding from the Children’s Theatre Foundation of America and Crosswicks Foundation, LTD.

ABOUT NEW VICTORY THEATER

The New Victory Theater presents international productions and arts engagement programs for young people and families. Since 1995, the organization has focused on access, arts education, and youth development, and has been recognized nationally for its contributions to performing arts for young audiences. Its work reflects and serves New York City’s diverse communities through performances and programming for children and families.

ABOUT NEW 42

New 42 oversees New Victory Theater, New 42 Studios, and mentorship programs that support artist development and pathways to creative careers. Established to revitalize West 42nd Street, the organization now focuses on expanding opportunities for young audiences and artists. New 42 is led by President & CEO Russell Granet and Board Chairman Henry Tisch and received a 2025 Tony Honor for Excellence in the Theatre.

ABOUT FLYING LEAP PRODUCTIONS

Flying Leap Productions is a New York–based site-specific family theater company founded in 2021. The company creates original works including The Garden, Beyond the Wall || Más Allá del Muro, and Lights in the Sky. Flying Leap has received support from New Victory LabWorks, the Uptown Manhattan Empowerment Zone, the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, and A.R.T./New York’s Small Theaters Fund. Founder and Producing Artistic Director Jess Kaufman is a former New Victory LabWorks artist and New York Foundation for the Arts “Emerging Arts Leader.”