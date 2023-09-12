New Musicals ABSOLUTE ZERO and LIGHTHOUSE Conclude the 16th Season of New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series

The performance is on Monday, October 16th, 2023 at 7PM ET.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

New Musicals ABSOLUTE ZERO and LIGHTHOUSE Conclude the 16th Season of New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series

The 16th season of New York Theatre Barn’s award-winning New Works Series concludes on Monday, October 16th, 2023 at 7PM ET at the Robert Moss Theatre at Playwrights Horizons Downtown (440 Lafayette St., 4th floor, NYC). The live and in-person presentation will feature excerpts from the new musicals Absolute Zero and LIGHTHOUSE, as well as a conversation with the writers moderated by Artistic Director Joe Barros. The presentation will also be streamed live by Full Out Creative and the company will continue to provide Live CART and captioning accessibility services for the presentation provided in part by TDF in conjunction with New York State Council for the Arts.

With book and lyrics by Dorie Clark and music by Marie Incontrera, Absolute Zero is a gleeful reclamation of the patriarchal and often sexist spy genre: a classic form in a decidedly new wineskin. Absolute Zero is the lowest temperature known to humanity. It’s just a theoretical construct that’s never actually been reached – until now. By terrorists. But when the CIA’s top agent – sexy lesbian lothario Sam Knight - is called in to investigate, she never expected that in order to save humanity, she’d have to excavate her own past. Fueled by a contemporary pop-rock and jazz score, Absolute Zero is a taut, funny musical thriller written for a cast of all female and gender non-conforming performers.

With book and lyrics by abs wilson and music by Veronica Mansour, LIGHTHOUSE is a 6-women, fourth-wall-breaking pop country musical that follows "Bus," an 18 year old girl who wants nothing more than to escape her small Minnesota town. But what Bus really wants to escape? Herself— and everything she fears she could become. Exploring the lives of women of all ages in rural communities, the particular struggles of women with anxiety and OCD, and what it means to be yourself for the rest of your life, LIGHTHOUSE celebrates the idea that maybe, just maybe, every version of yourself is worth being.

Absolute Zero has been developed in part with the help of the York Theatre Company, the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop, NMI, MusicalWriters.com, and the Apples and Oranges Arts THEatre ACCELERATOR. LIGHTHOUSE has been developed in part in the NYU Tisch Graduate Musical Theater Writing Program and Vanguard Theater Illuminating New Voices New Work Festival, and was a 2023 finalist for the Eugene O'Neill National Music Theatre Conference.

A limited amount of tickets for the in-person audience are $25, and tickets to live stream the presentation are $15, and can be Click Here. The New Works Series is produced by Artistic Director Joe Barros and Managing Director Kate Trammell. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn’s website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.




