THOUGHTS & PRAYERS Will Be Presented at New York City Fringe Festival

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The Antigone Project will present THOUGHTS & PRAYERS as part of the 2026 New York City Fringe Festival, with performances running April 2 through April 20 at Chain Theatre Mainstage in New York City.

Written collaboratively by Ibsen Santos, Aaron Michael Zook, Maddy Kelly, Prather Rehnquist, Ioanna Katsarou, Jon-Mykul Bowen, Cato Crumbley, Paige Hapeman, Ruth Łchav'aya K'isen Miller, Barbara Moreno, and Dustin Bussman, the production will be directed by Santos.

The play examines the aftermath of mass violence, following survivors as they navigate grief, identity, and the pressures of returning to normalcy. The work incorporates themes of teen isolation, sexual abuse, and gun violence through a devised, ensemble-driven structure.

The cast will include Clarita De Gennaro, Maddy Kelly, Aaron Michael Zook, Ioanna Katsarou, Jon-Mykul Bowen, Cato Crumbley, Paige Hapeman, Ruth Łchav'aya K'isen Miller, Barbara Moreno, and Dustin Bussman.

Performance Schedule

Thursday, April 2 at 6:00 p.m.

Monday, April 6 at 6:00 p.m.

Monday, April 13 at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 18 at 7:00 p.m.

Ticket Information

Tickets are $35 and may be purchased at frigid.nyc. The performance runs approximately 55 minutes.

Performances will take place at Chain Theatre Mainstage, located at 312 West 36th Street in New York City.