New Light Theater Project to Present ROOM 1214 Talkback Series

New Light Theater Project, in association with Lynn Bartner-Wiesel and Elisha Wiesel, will present a talkback series for the world premiere production of ROOM 1214, a new docudrama play by Michelle Kholos Brooks, directed by Sarah Norris and starring Annabelle Gurwitch, at 59E59 Theaters, Theater B in New York City.

Saturday, November 23 following the 2:15pm matinee:

Ivy Schamis - the history teacher whose interviews inspired this play.

Moderated by Ken Cerniglia.

Sunday, December 1 following the 2:15pm matinee:

Josh Koskoff - first attorney to win lawsuit against Remington gun company for families of Sandy Hook Elementary School and successfully sued Alex Jones for calling the Sandy Hook tragedy a hoax.

Po Murray - a co-founder and chairwoman of the Newtown Action Alliance (NAA) and the Newtown Action Alliance Foundation.

Moderator TBA.

Friday, December 6 following the 7:15pm performance:

David Hogg - March for Our Lives Co-Founder, Student Survivor, and Activist.

Moderated by Max Brooks - a Nonresident Senior Fellow at the Modern War Institute at West Point, and the Atlantic Council's Brent Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security.

ROOM 1214 opened on November 21 and runs Off-Broadway through December 8, 2024.

The cast of ROOM 1214 stars Annabelle Gurwitch as Lily, Thyme Briscoe as Ellie, Ben Hirschhorn as Nate, Kleo Mitrokostas as B, Andrea Negrete as Hannah, and Alessandro Yokoyama as G.

Inspired by real interviews with a history teacher who experienced the 2018 tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School firsthand, this stirring new play follows as she returns to the school to teach one final lesson, asking what if you could rewrite history? She reunites with her students as they were - playful, funny, and full of life and potential - real kids with bright futures. Equal part memorial and essential history, ROOM 1214 overflows with truths both uncomfortable and necessary, offering a moving reminder that the best way to honor the past is to learn from it.

Directed by Sarah Norris, the production features scenic design by Daniel Allen, costume design by Kara Branch, lighting design by Elaine Wong, sound design by Jennie Gorn, projection design by the Roly Polys (Jan Bentley + Andy Evan Cohen), prop design by Caitlyn Murphy, assistant direction/choreography by Georgia Reichard, with Krista Grevas as wardrobe supervisor. Olivia Fletcher serves as production stage manager, with Cat Copeland as assistant stage manager.

59E59 Theaters is located at 59 East 59th Street. ROOM 1214 contains strong language, gun violence, and discussion of school shootings and child death. Run time is 80 minutes. Tickets are $44 (includes fees), and $30 for 59E59 members. Student rush tickets are available in-person at the box office beginning one hour prior to showtime. Schedule varies - for exact days and times, and to purchase tickets visit https://www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/room-1214.

