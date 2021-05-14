New Episode DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK Streams Today

DeForest Theatricals announces Doris Dear, "America's Perfect Housewife" streaming season 2, episode 3, of her hit show, "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk", on Broadway On Demand Friday May 14th starting at 3pm ET. Stop by and spend an entertaining, informative half hour in the Rumpus Room with "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" and her special guest, Broadway, TV and Film star Anita Gillette!

Doris Dear, a multiple award-winning singer, storyteller and TV host, loves sharing stories of growing up with her parents, Taffy and Duke, and her sister Nancy, in Staten Island, NY. Grab a cocktail and hang out in the Rumpus Room to hear some fun stories, and another reading of excerpts from a hilarious 1960's book on beauty and femininity, "Always Ask a Man, Arlene Dahl's Key to Femininity! Find out the "secrets of the stars" and laugh as she sips on cocktails based on some fab old Hollywood celebrities! In Friday's episode 3, Doris Dear sits down on the couch with Broadway, TV and film star Anita Gillette! They chat about Anita's amazing career on Broadway working directly with Irving Berlin, her TV series, game show appearances and of course her star turning role in the movie "Moonstruck" with Cher! Doris once again makes a special cocktail for us to try, "The Doris Dear Mary Pickford'. So come backstage with Doris to some of the most glittering of careers in the industry! Put the pressures of the world behind you and let Doris Dear bring a smile to your face and hope to your heart.

Join in with Season 2, episode 3, of this fun half hour program, "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk", streaming on Broadway On Demand!

Episodes 1 & 2 are FREE to stream, then 3-6 is $11.99 to subscribe at www.broadwayondemand.com.

Check out www.dorisdear.com for up-to-date information.