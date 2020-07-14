New 42 and New Victory Theater Announce 2020 NEW VICTORY DANCE

New Victory Dance, New Victory Theater's annual summer dance series, will return in a free, online format, inspiring kids and families to engage with New York City dance. From July 21 to August 11, 2020, New Victory will release seven video chapters featuring excerpted performances with introductions by the choreographers, Hosted by New Victory Teaching Artists, each video explores the artistry and style of a professional New York dance company or soloist through guided reflection questions and movement, encouraging viewers to try a little choreography wherever they are.

This year's New Victory Dance roster includes, in order of appearance, Keerati Jinakunwiphat, Ballet Nepantla, Kate Weare Company, Mozaik Dance, Dormeshia, Jane Comfort and Company and IMGE Dance.

"New Victory Dance was created to invite New Yorkers of all ages to embrace the art form and this year is no exception; by going virtual, families in and beyond New York will discover and celebrate these extraordinary choreographers and the City's unparalleled dance offerings," says Mary Rose Lloyd, New Victory Artistic Director.

Since 2014, this hallmark New Victory program has provided free dance performances and free arts education workshops to more than 4,000 students a year from NYC Department of Education summer school enrichment programs, subsidized day camps and social service agencies. This year, in addition to each video chapter and New Victory School Tool Resource Guide, New Victory offers educators the option of booking live interactive workshop sessions or pre-recorded videos with custom content.

Release schedule

Each New Victory Dance chapter will run approximately 20 to 25 minutes. Talk-Back videos featuring audience questions about the dance pieces and the choreographers' responses will be released on Wednesdays in August. All New Victory Dance videos, including chapters and Talk-Backs, are audio-described, sign-interpreted and captioned for viewer accessibility.

Chapter 1, Tuesday, July 21: Keerati Jinakunwiphat, Good Island (Excerpt)

Chapter 2, Thursday, July 23: Ballet Nepantla, Coco (Excerpt from Sin Fronteras)

Chapter 3, Tuesday, July 28: Kate Weare Company, Sin Salida (Excerpt)

Chapter 4, Thursday, July 30: Mozaik Dance, Sad Hope (Excerpts)

Chapter 5, Tuesday, August 4: Dormeshia, And Still You Must Swing (Excerpts)

Chapter 6, Thursday, August 6: Jane Comfort and Company, You Are Here (Excerpts)

Chapter 7, Tuesday, August 11: IMGE Dance, Envy (Excerpts)

Program and schedule subject to change; please see addendum for more information about the New Victory Dance program.

