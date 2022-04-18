New 42 Announces Cancellation of Step Afrika's STONO at the New Victory Theater

New 42 has announced the cancellation of Step Afrika's Stono.

See their statement below:

The safety of our audience members, staff and artists is of the utmost importance. Out of an abundance of caution given the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, New 42 and Step Afrika! have decided to cancel the upcoming run of Stono that was set to play the New Victory Theater April 22-May 8, 2022.

Ticket holders have been contacted and will be offered options of exchanges, refunds or donations. If you have tickets and need assistance, please call 646-223-3010.

Step Afrika!'s film of Stono is available for purchase through New Victory On Demand April 22-May 22, 2022.