National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Presents ZALMEN MLOTEK'S LIVING ROOM CONCERTS and More

15-Minute Yiddish lesson led by Motl Didner will take place on Tuesday (8/25) and, Zalmen Mlotek’s weekly Living Room Concerts on Thursday (8/27).

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (Folksbiene)-led by Zalmen Mlotek, Artistic Director, and Dominick Balletta, Executive Director-continues its virtual entertainment series Folksbiene! LIVE with a 15-Minute Yiddish lesson led by Motl Didner on Tuesday (8/25) and, Zalmen Mlotek's weekly Living Room Concerts on Thursday (8/27).

All Folksbiene! LIVE programs are presented at 1:00 PM. Stay in the loop and get reminders about new episodes by subscribing to Folksbiene's newsletter, and catch up on past episodes on demand, at nytf.org/live.

Launched in March, Folksbiene! LIVE is an online celebration of Yiddish culture, featuring livestreamed theater, American Jewish performers, concerts, lectures, talks, and other events. Programming provides inspirational and entertaining experiences as cultural and arts venues across the country and world remain closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

15-Minute Yiddish (more or less)

Tuesday, August 25 at 1:00 PM

A weekly lunch and learn with National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Associate Artistic Director Motl Didner, where adults can learn the basics of Yiddish conversation-no Yiddish experience necessary-in 15 minutes (more or less)!

Zalmen Mlotek's Living Room Concerts

Thursday, August 27 at 1:00 PM

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Artistic Director Zalmen Mlotek's weekly Living Room Concerts presents Songs My Parents Loved. Favorites of Yosi and Chana Mlotek.

