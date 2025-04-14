Natalia Kholodenko To Present Joanna Pickering's Play LARA'S JOURNEY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TV psychologist Natalia Kholodenko will present Lara's Journey for her Ukraine seminar on April 22nd in a collaboration with leading artists.

Natalia Kholodenko, considered the "Oprah of Ukraine," arrives in the US to present her seminar to raise awareness for women of Ukraine, on April 22nd, at 6.30 PM, at Theater 555 in New York City. The evening will begin with a presentation of Joanna Pickering's new play Lara's Journey at 6.30 PM, followed by the 90-minute seminar.

From heartbreak to hope, TV psychologist Natalia Kholodenko has become the guiding light for millions of Ukrainian women navigating the devastation of war. The goal of the evening is to give hope and encourage the women of Ukraine to believe that they can-and will-survive.

Pickering's play Lara's Journey is a powerful one-woman play touching upon themes of immigration, isolation, and displacement in the aftermath of losing a home. It follows the story of a young woman displaced in the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine. When Lara is rescued into a new home by the kindness of strangers, she resolves to salvage her future, but unexpected challenges arise.

The play gained rave audience reviews for its powerful and heartfelt impact at its debut, in New York City, last month, directed by Karen Carpenter. It was hailed by audiences as a work of brilliance and resonated deeply with the Ukrainian community and for females worldwide. Read here.

Natalia, who holds a PhD in Philosophy & Psychology from Cherkasy National University, will continue the conversation about the themes raised in the play, and then, offer pearls of wisdom on how these women can continue to cope as well as provide psychological support to those attending.

Further collaborators to Kholodenko's agenda, are Sister Sledge singer-songwriter Kathy Sledge, who already teamed up to sing "We Are Family." The video, which has over a million views, created a movement among Ukrainian women around the world, with whom the message resonated deeply. Thousands have posted their own videos demonstrating solidarity through singing "We Are Family." Following this success, Kholodenko is also set to perform with the legendary Gloria Gaynor. Her upcoming rendition of the iconic song "I Will Survive" is expected to uplift and reach many more.

After Kholodenko's collaborations on such powerful songs, she is now turning her attention to theater and is delighted to present Pickering's stage play. These anthems, and this stage work stand to empower women all over the world as they symbolize the resilience of the human spirit and the ability to overcome challenges.

Kholodenko writes, "Three years ago, I lost everything. Today, I empower Ukrainian women to rebuild their lives. I am a lifeline for millions of Ukrainian women, helping them navigate the devastation of war." With over one million followers, her past events have helped heal, empower, and uplift Ukrainian women and children through psychological support, community, and hope.

Pickering shares, "I was displaced in the pandemic. I was living with a brave Ukrainian refugee who inspired me while experiencing my own journey. I could use my skills as a writer to get to the heart of unsaid problems for anyone suffering displacement. It is an honor to have my work recognized for this agenda with such inspiring women." Pickering is regarded for writing hard-hitting plays on female agenda including themes of trauma.

Kholodenko shares, "I refuse to let war define our future. Ukrainian women are not just survivors; they are warriors, healers, and leaders. My mission is to remind them-and the world-of their power."

Natalia Kholodenko (TV presenter, psychologist, speaker) offers daily psychological insights, has revolutionized TV by bringing deep psychology to top shows, and has guided thousands of Ukrainian women through trauma. She holds a PhD in Philosophy & Psychology from Cherkasy National University and has bridged psychology and media.

Joanna Pickering (Playwright, Actress) is a multi-award-winning British playwright, screenwriter, and actress. Her plays have sold out in New York City, London, and Paris. They are available at The Drama Book Shop in New York City. In 2025, Cease and Desist opens at Theater 555 and develops at The Tank. In 2023, Don't Harm the Animals premiered at The Chain Theater, NYC, with Pickering performing in her debut one-woman show. In 2022/23, Bad Victims sold out two runs at The Courtyard Theater in London, starring Pickering and Richard Emerson (West End's Chess, ENO Coliseum), directed by Erica Gould (Neil LaBute, Theresa Rebeck). In 2023, Cat and Mouse was performed at The Drama Book Shop with Pickering and Dan Lauria (The Wonder Years). In 2022, The Endgame debuted off-off-Broadway at New Perspectives Theater Company, directed by award-winning Illana Stein, before moving to Paris with The Big Funk Company. In 2021, Truth, Lies and Deceptions played to sold-out audiences at Le Pavé d'Orsay, Paris. In 2020, Sylvie and Sly was read by Caroline Aaron (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Mauricio Bustamante, directed by Lorca Peress (MultiStages), with The League of Professional Theater Women. Pickering is one of the playwrights selected to work with The Ukrainian Institute of America, NY Ensemble Studio, and Town Square Productions. In 2023/24, she won Best Actress six times, including at the New York International Women Festival, 7th Annual Los Angeles Film Awards, Austin Film Festival, The Actors Awards, as well as Outstanding Performance awards for her work on the film Diva. She is a member of The Actor's Studio Playwright Directors Unit, The Actors Gym, International Center for Women Playwrights, League of Professional Female Playwrights, and SAG. Pickering is represented by 3 Arts Entertainment, MAA Agency, and Talented in Paris. www.joannapickering.com | @joannapickering

Karen Carpenter (Director) is the director of many critically-acclaimed off-Broadway premieres, such as Pay the Writer, Harry Townsend's Last Stand, Handle With Care, Bulldozer: the Ballad of Robert Moses, and Witnessed by the World, but is best known for the original production of Delia and Nora Ephron's Love, Loss, and What I Wore, which won the Drama Desk Award for Best Unique Theatrical Production, was named Broadway World's Audience Favorite, and has since played all over the world. Her work with writers is at the fore of everything she makes. As Artistic Director of the William Inge Festival, Karen founded an annual New Play Lab - her legacy there, now in its 10th year, has presented new works by over 100 playwrights to date. She is keenly invested in works with societal impact, and has directed, produced, and dramaturged many: Period Piece, monologues on menstruation by a diverse array of 36 commissioned writers; October 7, based on verbatim firsthand accounts of the Hamas attacks in Israel; Deliver Now, the U.N. launch of a global campaign for the W.H.O. to eradicate infant and maternal mortality worldwide, among them. Upcoming: the premiere of Baggage from BaghDAD, by Valerie David, at The Tank.

Theater 555 is a 160-seat off-Broadway theatre located at 555 West 42nd Street (between 10th & 11th Avenues) has been rechristened as Theater 555. The theater was the home of the Signature Theatre and Pearl Theatre Company. Its most recent tenant was the New York arm of the Upright Citizens Brigade. Theater 555 is owned and operated by longtime off-Broadway and Broadway producer Eric Krebs, whose long career has included the building and operating of the former John Houseman and Douglas Fairbanks Theaters on 42nd Street's Theater Row for over 20 years.

For Tickets: RSVP beth@rivierapresentation.com

Date: April 22nd, 6.30 PM

Running Time: 120 mins

No interval.

