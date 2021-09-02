NSKIP to Present STATUEFEST

NSKIP will present StatueFest On Stage, live performances of theatrical monologues celebrating statue-worthy New York women at PRTTheatre (Puerto Rican Traveling Theater), 304 W. 47th St. at Eighth Ave. in Manhattan in two separate programs on September 30 and October 1, both at 7 pm.

Crafted by a diverse group of playwrights and originally performed on Zoom, these stories will come to life under the direction of Allison Astor-Vargas over the course of two evenings.

The September 30th lineup features Luisa Capetillo by Magdalena Gomez; Maria Irene Fornes by Lorca Peress; Zora Neale Hurston by Cheryl L. Davis; Mabel Ping-Hua Lee by Lucy Wang; Dorothy Parker by Bev Thompson; Frances Perkins by Deborah Savadge; Emma Stebbins by Heather Jeanne Violanti; and, Mary Lou Williams by Martine Sainvil.

On October 1st the program highlights Alice Austen by Fengar Gael; Ruth Bader Ginsburg by Cindy Cooper; Yuri Kochiyama by Christine Toy Johnson; Barbara McClintock by Judith Pratt; Pauli Murray by Michael Angel Johnson; Antonia Pantoja by Janis Astor del Valle; and, Maria Tallchief by Laura Shamas.

"Statues almost always lift up men (usually white, straight men) on horses and with guns, in

uniforms or holding decrees, posed for action. Women are missing-in-action, no matter how much they have contributed to society," notes Cindy Cooper, one of NSKIP's founding producers and writers. To shift the narrative, Cooper, along with three other women playwrights, Janis Astor del Valle, Cheryl Davis, and Deborah Savadge, created StatueFest - plays about statue-worthy women. The artistic instigators put out a call and engaged over two dozen writers, asking them to answer with their monologues to "Put A Woman On A Pedestal."

The selections underscore women's roles in securing civil rights, women's rights and human rights, advancing progressive public policy, opening doors, crashing gender barriers, promulgating new concepts in education, the arts, social service and community organizing. They are straight and queer; Black, Latinx, Asian, Indigenous and white; visionary and feet-on-the ground; fierce and committed. They form a grand palette of women's achievements. Presented by leading actors, the monologues bring to vivid life a wide spectrum of bold and imaginative women who should be represented in NYC public squares and parks.

This production is made possible by the New York City Artist Corps Grants Initiative and ASAP/Artist Space At Pregones. Covid19 Rules: In keeping with NYC pandemic safety mandate, presenting proof of vaccination is a requirement for all persons entering the theater. Social distancing and masks will also be in place inside the theater.

Admission is free. Space is limited; RSVP required: StatueFest2021@gmail.com.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/statuefest2021/

Website: http://rm17.myonepager.com/