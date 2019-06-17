NEWSICAL THE MUSICAL Plays Final Performance Tonight

The 5th longest running musical in Off-Broadway history, NEWSical The Musical, the 2011 winner of the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Musical, will be ending its historic run on June 17th. Since opening in 2009, NEWSical has been New York's ever-evolving musical mockery of all the news that's fit to spoof. Tackling stories ranging from the lowest depths of reality television to the highest office in the land - nothing and no one in the news has been safe! The closing night cast will feature the show's original stars Christine Pedi and Michael West as well as long time cast members Susan Mosher and Taylor Crousore.

Over its decade run, NEWSical has had the privilege to welcome celebrity guest stars to the show including Perez Hilton, Broadway's original Annie Andrea McArdle, Saturday Night Live's Cheri Oteri, Emmy Award winner Jackée, Real Houewives Kandi Burruss, Queer Eye's Carson Kressley, and La Toya Jackson! NEWSical was featured on Jackson's reality TV show "Life with La Toya" on the OWN Network in 2014. For its 2,500 performance the show received a Mayoral and Senate proclamation naming May 23rd, 2017 NEWSical The Musical Day in New York City as well as a proclamation from the Speaker of the City Council. Throughout its run, NEWSical has been nominated for 7 Drama Desk Awards.

Throughout its historic run NEWSical's core cast has featured Rory O'Malley, Leslie Kritzer, Christina Bianco, Tommy Walker, Kristen Mengelkoch, Carly Sakolove, Scott Richard Foster, Amy Griffin, John Walton West, Emily McNamara, Ryan Knowles, David Foley, Wade Dooley, Dylan Hartwell, Sally Schwab, Meg Lanzarone, Erin Maguire, Sheri Sanders, and Amy Hillner Larsen.

NEWSical will continue updating material for armature and regional productions. The show is currently licensed through Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

NEWSical is proudly produced by Tom D'Angora and was created by and written by Rick Crom (Urinetown) with direction by Mark Waldrop (When Pigs Fly, My Deah, Papermill Playhouse's Gypsy) and music direction by Ed Goldschneider.

NEWSical The Musical plays at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street). Show times are Monday 8:15pm, Tuesdays 8:15, Saturday 3pm, and Sunday 7:30pm. Tickets are $90 - $110 and can be purchased through Telecharge.com or by calling (212) 239-6200 or (800) 432-7250. For performance schedule and more information visit www.NEWSicalthemusical.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You