Michael Urie, Danaya Esperanza & More to Star in Live Reading of JANE ANGER

Play-PerView has announced its first LIVESTREAM in person presentation. n Monday, October 18, Play-PerView will present a LIVE reading of "Jane Anger or The Lamentable Comedie of JANE ANGER, that Cunning Woman, and also of Willy Shakefpeare and his Peasant Companion, Francis, Yes and Also of Anne Hathaway (also a Woman) Who Tried Very Hard," a new comedy by Talene Monahon and directed by Jaki Bradley (How to Load a Musket). The play will be read LIVE on Monday, October 18 at 7pm at Caveat (21 A Clinton Street - NYC), former home of The Living Theater, and streamed online (on demand through October 22). Tickets for the LIVE performance $40 (front row seating), $25 (standard seating), and $15 (side seating), $15 (livestream) and may be obtained here. All proceeds will benefit Fund Texas Choice.

It's 1606 and William Shakespeare is stuck in quarantine with his unpaid apprentice, Francis. It would be a GREAT time to write King Lear...if he weren't plagued with writer's block. In through the window climbs Jane Anger, the Cunning Woman, with a large sack and a mind to change history forever.

The cast features Danaya Esperanza (for colored girls...., Mary Jane), Talene Monahon (Apologia, The Government Inspector), Ryan Spahn (How to Load a Musket, Daniel's Husband), and Michael Urie (Grand Horizons, Chicken and Biscuits).

"After fifty-nine Digital events and having brought in almost half a million dollars in donations for dozens of non-profit theaters and organizations, I am thrilled to start to break out of the zoom box of it all and bring our series in person," states Jeremy Wein, PlayPerView's Co-Producer/Artistic Director. "Make no mistake, while we are going in-person we are still making our events accessible to audiences around the world. We are excited to continue raising money for various causes and to use our space to incubate new work by exciting artists and revisit acclaimed and beloved prior productions while also starting to move towards creating full productions. Play-PerView was born of a pandemic, but it is here to live on."

