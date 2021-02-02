Metropolitan Virtual Playhouse Presents THE OUTSIDE



Obie Award winner Metropolitan Playhouse presents its next free "screened" readings, live-streamed at no charge, with talkback to follow: THE OUTSIDE, Susan Glaspell.

Debuting February 6, the video will be available through Wednesday, February 10 at www.metropolitanplayhouse.org, the Metropolitan Playhouse YouTube channel, and the Metropolitan Playhouse Facebook page.

At the far outer shore of the Cape--called "The Outside" by locals--a reclusive city woman dwells in an abandoned life saving station. Alone but for a silent young widow to help keep house, she spurns the comforts of civilization to embrace life where life cannot survive. When a drowned man is brought to the shelter by a life saving crew, the women are forced to reveal their pasts and face their futures.

An expressionistic play that seeks to perceive the unknowable and capture the elusive, THE OUTSIDE is one of Susan Glaspell's most daring and soulful one-acts. It is a feminist cri de coeur and a defiant affirmation of life at its elemental.

Discussion including audience participation follow the readings, with special guest Sharon Friedman, Glaspell scholar and associate professor at NYU's Gallatin School for Independent Study