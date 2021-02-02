Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Metropolitan Virtual Playhouse Presents THE OUTSIDE

Debuting February 6, the video will be available through Wednesday, February 10.

Feb. 2, 2021  

Metropolitan Virtual Playhouse Presents THE OUTSIDE


Obie Award winner Metropolitan Playhouse presents its next free "screened" readings, live-streamed at no charge, with talkback to follow: THE OUTSIDE, Susan Glaspell.

Debuting February 6, the video will be available through Wednesday, February 10 at www.metropolitanplayhouse.org, the Metropolitan Playhouse YouTube channel, and the Metropolitan Playhouse Facebook page.

At the far outer shore of the Cape--called "The Outside" by locals--a reclusive city woman dwells in an abandoned life saving station. Alone but for a silent young widow to help keep house, she spurns the comforts of civilization to embrace life where life cannot survive. When a drowned man is brought to the shelter by a life saving crew, the women are forced to reveal their pasts and face their futures.

An expressionistic play that seeks to perceive the unknowable and capture the elusive, THE OUTSIDE is one of Susan Glaspell's most daring and soulful one-acts. It is a feminist cri de coeur and a defiant affirmation of life at its elemental.

Discussion including audience participation follow the readings, with special guest Sharon Friedman, Glaspell scholar and associate professor at NYU's Gallatin School for Independent Study

Directed by Rachael Langton, the cast features Lluvia Almanza, David Patrick Ford, Jonathan Horvath, Teresa Kelsey, James Ross. Settings by Liz Engelhardt.


Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
John Krause ? A Bit of Your Time On Demand
John Krause ? A Bit of Your Time On Demand
ISAAC@CAF?CARLYLE 1/8 8 PM ET On Demand
ISAAC@CAF?CARLYLE 1/8 8 PM ET On Demand
Stephanie J. Block & Sebastian Arcelus & Seth Rudetsky 2/14 8 PM ET
Stephanie J. Block & Sebastian Arcelus & Seth Rudetsky 2/14 8 PM ET


Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories   Shows
Primary Stages Announces an Encore Presentation of THE NIGHT WATCHER and ESPAfest Spring 2 Photo

Primary Stages Announces an Encore Presentation of THE NIGHT WATCHER and ESPAfest Spring 2021

The Tank Presents BORDERS - A Dirty Laundry Theatre Production Presented in Association w Photo

The Tank Presents BORDERS - A Dirty Laundry Theatre Production Presented in Association with The Center

THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: VIRAL MONOLOGUES Returns With Ana Villafaňe, Ato Blankson-Wood, and Mo Photo

THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: VIRAL MONOLOGUES Returns With Ana Villafaňe, Ato Blankson-Wood, and More!

Theater In Quarantine Presents World Premiere of Scott R. Sheppards BLOOD MEAL Photo

Theater In Quarantine Presents World Premiere of Scott R. Sheppard's BLOOD MEAL


More Hot Stories For You

  • The Ringwald Theatre Launches SPEAK UP, SPEAK OUT
  • Winners Announced for Sphinx Competition Junior and Senior Divisions
  • Detroit Public TV Partners With The Sphinx Organization To Celebrate Diversity Through The Arts
  • Farmers Alley Theatre Presents SEVEN NIGHTS OF VALENTINE'S SERENADES