Mint Theater to Stream Sally Carson’s CROOKED CROSS

Mint Theater Company will continue their free streaming of their archival recordings with the American Premiere of Crooked Cross. Crooked Cross will be available at Mint’s virtual theate February 9th through the 22nd.

Jonathan Bank explains: “I felt an urgency to share Crooked Cross with our audience as soon as I could, after reading it last February. That same sense of urgency is why we are offering free streaming of our recording now, just weeks after our production closed. Sally Carson’s clear-eyed understanding of what was happening in Germany in 1933 seems remarkable today. I wonder if the most remarkable thing was simply her willingness to believe what she was seeing—and to give it such compelling expression,” said Mr. Bank.

Mr. Bank directs. The cast features Samuel Adams, Liam Craig, Katie Firth, Jack Mastrianni, Gavin Michaels, Ben Millspaugh, Douglas Rees, Ella Stevens, and Jakob Winter. The creative team includes Alexander Woodward (scenic design), Hunter Kaczorowski (costume design), Christian DeAngelis (lighting design), Sean Hagerty (sound design), Chris Fields (prop design), Joey Moro (projection design), Stephanie Klapper (casting director). and Amy Stoller (dramaturgy).