McCarter Announces BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY Set For May 2023

McCarter has announced the addition of Blues For An Alabama Sky by Pearl Cleage to its 2022-2023 season. The bold, character drama is directed by Nicole A. Watson, McCarter Associate Artistic Director, in collaboration with the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis. Performances at McCarter Theatre Center begin May 6th running through May 28th.

Blues for an Alabama Sky brings to life the simmering streets of 1930s Harlem. This exciting new revival of Pearl Cleage's seminal 1995 play, follows the fortunes of four friends from the neighborhood who grapple with dreams and hopes curtailed by the waning cultural renaissance of Harlem in the face of the Great Depression. When a stranger arrives at their brownstone doorstep, their world is upended and the friends are each faced with life-changing choices and consequences.

"Pearl Cleage is a phenomenal artist and I am thrilled to be directing Blues for an Alabama Sky," says Director Nicole A Watson. "Getting to take a deep dive into the world she has created for us both at the Guthrie and then again here at the McCarter is such a rare gift for me as an artist--to be granted such a long relationship with this significant play and the voices Pearl has created." She adds, "As a director you want to share plays you love with as many people as possible, and I'm so excited to share it with our audiences here."

Blues For An Alabama Sky A play by Pearl CleageDirected by Nicole A. Watson May 6th - May 28thTickets for Blues For An Alabama Sky are on sale now at the Box Office-visit https://www.mccarter.org Or call the Box Office 609-258-2787 Tues-Sat 12-6pm. Note: Strong Language and themes. Ages 12+