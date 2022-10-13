Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

McCarter Announces BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY Set For May 2023

Performances at McCarter Theatre Center begin May 6th running through May 28th.

Register for Off-Broadway News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 13, 2022  
McCarter Announces BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY Set For May 2023

McCarter has announced the addition of Blues For An Alabama Sky by Pearl Cleage to its 2022-2023 season. The bold, character drama is directed by Nicole A. Watson, McCarter Associate Artistic Director, in collaboration with the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis. Performances at McCarter Theatre Center begin May 6th running through May 28th.

Blues for an Alabama Sky brings to life the simmering streets of 1930s Harlem. This exciting new revival of Pearl Cleage's seminal 1995 play, follows the fortunes of four friends from the neighborhood who grapple with dreams and hopes curtailed by the waning cultural renaissance of Harlem in the face of the Great Depression. When a stranger arrives at their brownstone doorstep, their world is upended and the friends are each faced with life-changing choices and consequences.

"Pearl Cleage is a phenomenal artist and I am thrilled to be directing Blues for an Alabama Sky," says Director Nicole A Watson. "Getting to take a deep dive into the world she has created for us both at the Guthrie and then again here at the McCarter is such a rare gift for me as an artist--to be granted such a long relationship with this significant play and the voices Pearl has created." She adds, "As a director you want to share plays you love with as many people as possible, and I'm so excited to share it with our audiences here."

Blues For An Alabama Sky A play by Pearl CleageDirected by Nicole A. Watson May 6th - May 28thTickets for Blues For An Alabama Sky are on sale now at the Box Office-visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2203014®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mccarter.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1Or call the Box Office 609-258-2787 Tues-Sat 12-6pm. Note: Strong Language and themes. Ages 12+


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


FAT HAM Reading Featuring Original Cast Members to be Presented by Arts in the Armed Forces for Veterans DayFAT HAM Reading Featuring Original Cast Members to be Presented by Arts in the Armed Forces for Veterans Day
October 12, 2022

In honor of Veterans Day, Arts in the Armed Forces will present a reading of the 2022 Pulitzer Prize-winning play FAT HAM by James Ijames, directed by Sideeq Heard, featuring original cast members from the successful off-Broadway co-production between The Public Theater and National Black Theatre ​​directed by Saheem Ali.
Tickets on Sale Now for SoHo Playhouse's 2022 International Fringe Encore SeriesTickets on Sale Now for SoHo Playhouse's 2022 International Fringe Encore Series
October 12, 2022

SoHo Playhouse has released tickets for the 2022 International Fringe Encore Series. The annual series features some of the best productions from fringe theater festivals across the globe, including the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival, Brighton Fringe, Cincinnati Fringe Festival, Hollywood Fringe & more.
Full Cast & Creative Team Announced for BOSWELL at 59E59 TheatersFull Cast & Creative Team Announced for BOSWELL at 59E59 Theaters
October 12, 2022

59E59 Theaters and MHK Productions announced casting for Boswell by Marie Kohler (The Dig) and directed by Laura Gordon (She Stoops to Conquer). Boswell begins previews November 12, 2022, in Theater C and opens November 16 for a run through December 4, 2022.
Comedian Gabe Mollica's SOLO to Make Off-Broadway Debut at Soho Playhouse in NovemberComedian Gabe Mollica's SOLO to Make Off-Broadway Debut at Soho Playhouse in November
October 12, 2022

Fresh off his performances at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, comedian and storyteller Gabe Mollica is set to make his off-Broadway debut with Solo: A Show About Friendship, running for 8 nights at the storied Soho Playhouse. The show will run from November 2nd-5th and then November 9th-12th - all performances are at 9pm.
Stephen Colbert and Marlon James to Join George Saunders for LIBERATION DAY Event at Symphony SpaceStephen Colbert and Marlon James to Join George Saunders for LIBERATION DAY Event at Symphony Space
October 12, 2022

Symphony Space will present a special evening celebrating the publication of Booker Prize-winning author George Saunders’ new short story collection, Liberation Day. The event takes place Tuesday, October 18, at 7pm EST in the Peter Jay Sharp Theater at Symphony Space. Stephen Colbert (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) will also perform.