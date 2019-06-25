Marsha Mason, Brenda Meaney, and Lauren O'Leary to Lead Irish Rep's LITTLE GEM; Plus Gregory Harrington

Irish Repertory Theatre announces the full cast and creative team for Little Gem, written by Elaine Murphy (Shush) and directed by Marc Atkinson Borrull (Outlying Islands). Performances begin on July 17, 2019 on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage with an opening night set for July 25, for a limited run through September 1, 2019.

The cast of Little Gem will include four-time Academy Award nominee and two-time Golden Globe Award winner Marsha Mason (The Goodbye Girl) as Kay, Brenda Meaney(Party Face) as Lorraine, and Lauren O'Leary (The Awkward Years) as Amber.

Little Gem will feature set design by Meredith Ries (Cute Activist), costume design by Christopher Metzger (Life Sucks), lighting design by Michael O'Connor (Two by Friel), and sound design by Ryan Rumery (Be More Chill). Arthur Atkinson (Juno and the Paycock) will serve as Production Stage Manager.

One year can bring extraordinary change; just ask Amber, Lorraine and Kay, three generations of North Dublin women who find themselves suddenly facing the unexpected in Elaine Murphy's Little Gem. Young Amber's case of indigestion - or perhaps it's a brutal hangover? - grows into something more, while her mother Lorraine discovers salsa dancing after an incident at work leads to therapist-suggested self-care. Grandmother Kay, "on the wrong side of sixty, but not dead yet," struggles to take care of a personal itch while adjusting to life as a caretaker for her beloved Gem. As the year moves forward, the women confront their individual challenges with courage and humor, finding strength in one another and discovering the beauty and complexity of family.

Starting performances on the W. Scott McLucas Studio Stage on July 26, 2019 will be Love, Noël: The Letters and Songs of Noël Coward, devised by Barry Day (The World of Raymond Chandler), directed by Charlotte Moore (The Plough and the Stars), and starring acclaimed cabaret performers Steve Ross and KT Sullivan. Love, Noël will feature set design by James Morgan (On A Clear Day You Can See Forever) and lighting design by Michael Gottlieb (The O'Casey Cycle), with Jeff Davolt (Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom) serving as Production Stage Manager. Opening night is set for August 1, for a limited run through August 25, 2019.

Get to know the life and times of one of the 20th century's most dynamic creative icons - Noël Coward - through Love, Noël: The Letters and Songs of Noël Coward. In this intimate performance, cabaret legends Steve Ross and KT Sullivan transform into some of the many characters that made up Coward's unique life...Gertrude Lawrence, Marlene Dietrich, Greta Garbo, Elaine Stritch, Lynn Fontanne, Virginia Woolf, Edna Ferber, the Queen Mother, and, of course, The Master himself, Noël Coward. Through Coward's songs, stories, and personal letters, Ross and Sullivan will summon up timeless memories of an era that may be gone but is never to be forgotten.

The performance schedule for Little Gem and Love, Noël will be as follows: Wednesdays at 3pm and 8pm; Thursdays at 7pm; Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 3pm and 8pm; and Sundays at 3pm.

Tickets to Little Gem range from $45 - $70, with tickets to Love, Noël ranging from $45 - $50. Tickets are available through Irish Rep's box office at 212-727-2737 or online at www.irishrep.org.

On Monday July 29, 2019, at 7pm Irish Rep will present a concert performance of Gregory Harrington & Friends. Off the recent successful debut of his new album, Without You, join celebrated violinist Gregory Harrington for an eclectic and intimate evening of his unique interpretations of great classics to modern greats. Joined by two highly-acclaimed cellists, Eleanor Norton and Zsaz Rutkowski, with Brandon Lewis on drums, the evening will journey from Bach to Dave Brubeck and incorporate songs and works by Andrea Bocelli, John Coltrane, Leonard Cohen and many in between.

Gregory Harrington & Friends will take place on The Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage. Tickets are priced at $25.00 and are free for members. All tickets are general admission and are on sale now through Irish Rep's box office by calling 212-727-2737, or online at www.irishrep.org.





