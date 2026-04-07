Marc Kudisch and Andréa Burns to Lead Reading of IF I COULD GO​ Off-Broadway

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The new musical, If I Could Go, written by Steve Engelbrecht, directed by Peter Flynn with music direction by Chris Ranney, will receive a special presentation as part of the Spark Festival, April 23 at 7:00 PM at TADA Theatre as part of the festival’s celebration of new theatrical voices.

Inspired by the ancient Irish legend of Tír na nÓg—the Land of Eternal Youth—If I Could Go reimagines the myth through a contemporary lens. Set between modern-day Dublin and a crumbling mythic realm, If I Could Go follows Oisín, a shy bookshop clerk who escapes into fantasy worlds—until one quite literally opens for him. When Niamh, a princess from the immortal land of Tír na nÓg, reaches out across worlds in search of a hero, Oisín steps into a journey that will test his courage, his identity, and the very nature of love. As the boundaries between worlds collapse, both must confront the cost of escape versus the necessity of living fully in the present.

Blending a contemporary voice with Celtic musical influences, the show features a dynamic score of original songs and explores themes of connection, grief, and what it truly means to be brave.

The cast includes three-time Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch (Broadway: Thoroughly Modern Millie, Floyd Collins), Andréa Burns (Broadway: In The Heights, The Notebook), Jadon Lopez (Off-Broadway: Monte Cristo), Kate Fitzgerald (Off-Broadway: Monte Cristo), Jade Jones (Off-Broadway: Bigfoot), and Richard B. Watson (TV: “Mozart in the Jungle”) in principal roles, with Elissa Bonito, Jack Gemmell, Genesis Harper, Darius Jordan Lee, and Diogo Ramirez in ensemble roles, accompanied by a four-piece band with traditional Irish instruments.

This presentation at the Spark Festival will offer audiences an early look at this bold and emotionally resonant new musical in development. Ryan Gohsman, Stage Manager, Anthony Francavilla & Reed Ridgley/Form Theatricals, General Managers.