EPIC: ELVIS PRESLEY IN CONCERT Now Available to Watch at Home

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EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert, the new concert film from filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, is now available to rent or purchase on digital platforms from NEON and Universal Pictures. The film will be available on DVD and Blu-ray/4K UHD beginning June 16th, 2026, with presales opening on April 7th. A special edition Steelbook will also follow the physical release in late 2026.

The home release follows its global theatrical run beginning in February, which broke the record for the highest-grossing opening weekend for a documentary in IMAX. From Sony Music Vision, Bazmark, and Authentic Studios, the film debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival.

EPiC features long-lost footage from Presley’s legendary Vegas residency in the 1970s, woven together with rare 16mm footage from Elvis on Tour and treasured 8mm film from the Graceland archive, along with rediscovered recordings of Elvis telling "his side of the story."

EPiC marks Luhrmann’s second major project centered around Elvis Presley, following Elvis in 2022, which earned eight Academy Award nominations, won multiple BAFTAs and Golden Globes, and grossed nearly $300 million worldwide.

Photo Credit: NEON