TITUS ANDRONICUS Starring Patrick Page Extends Off-Broadway
Performances have extended at the Pershing Square Signature Center’s Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre, with shows continuing on a Tuesday through Sunday schedule.
Red Bull Theater is extended its run of Shakespeare’s Titus Andronicus, now playing at The Pershing Square Signature Center’s Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre. The limited Off-Broadway engagement is extending through Sunday May 3. Performances are Tuesday though Saturday evenings at 7:00pm, with matinees Saturday and Sunday at 2:00pm. Read the reviews for the production HERE!
In addition to Mr. Page, the show stars McKinley Belcher III, Francesca Faridany, Enid Graham, Jesse Aaronson, Matthew Amendt, Blair Baker, Amy Jo Jackson, Adam Langdon, Anthony Michael Lopez, Anthony Michael Martinez, Howard Overshown, Olivia Reis, and Zack Lopez Roa.
The creative team includes Beowulf Boritt (set design), Emily Rebholz (costume design), Jiyoun Chang (lighting design), Shannon Slaton (co-sound design), Anya Kutner - (Prop Supervisor), Dawn-Elin Fraser (dialect coach), Ayanna Thompson (dramaturg), Rick Sordelet (fight director & intimacy coordinator), Tommy Kurzman (Wig & Makeup Design), and Adam Wernick (original music and co-sound design).