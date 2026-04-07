Video: Mark Ballas & Whitney Leavitt Are Back Together Again in CHICAGO

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Just months ago, Mark Ballas and Whitney Leavitt were teamed up with the intention of winning a Mrirrorball Trophy. Now they are back together again and taking Broadway by storm. The duo has officially started their run in Chicago at the Ambassador Theatre.

Leavitt made her Broadway debut earlier this season as Roxie Hart, while Ballas has just joined the company in the role of Billy Flynn. Ballas previously appeared on Broadway in Jersey Boys and Kinky Boots.

"It just kind of all serendipitously happened organically! We did an Argentine tango to 'Cell Block Tango' on [Dancing with the Stars]. It was a week where you had to pick a song that had been done by a previous couple and as coach I was like, 'It's time for an Argentine tango!' And then I saw 'Cell Block Tango' and I was like, 'Dibs!'" Ballas explained. "And then as we were doing it, and we got in costume, I remember saying, 'You're gonna play Roxie for sure.'

"It just organically happened, and the fact that now we get to continue this journey together and performing is unreal," added Leavitt.

Check out videos from inside their first performance together and watch in this video as they take a break from rehearsals to talk about being reunited on Broadway.