Brandon Contreras and Ann Harada to Host Prospect Musicals' 2026 Gala

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Prospect Musicals has revealed that Brandon Contreras (Operation Mincemeat) and Ann Harada (Schmigadoon!) will co-host their 2026 Gala, to be held Monday, May 4th at The Edison Ballroom. The evening will include cocktails, dinner, and entertainment from special guests in honor of this year’s Muse Award recipients.

As LaChanze-Lindsay-Mendez-and-More-to-be-Honored-at-Prospect-Musicals-2026-Gala-20260128">previously announced, Prospect will honor extraordinary members of the theater community through the fourth annual Muse Awards: Tony Award-winning actor and producer LaChanze; Tony Award-winning producer Ken Davenport; Tony Award-winning actor Lindsay Mendez and Kleban Prize-winning writer Ryan Scott Oliver; and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, Emmy-nominated filmmaker, and Tony-nominated theatrical producer Jose Antonio Vargas.

Muse Awards will be presented by Jay Armstrong Johnson (Parade), Steve Rosen & David Rossmer (The Other Josh Cohen), and Pearl Sun (Come From Away). Special guest performers include Dean Cestari (Mamma Mia!), Kim Onah (The Notebook), Darius de Haas (Maltby and Shire’s About Time), Marc delaCruz (Hamilton), and Jaygee Macapugay (Here Lies Love).

Additional presenters and performers will be announced shortly. The Prospect Muse Award, established in 2022, exists to honor leaders who inspire Prospect’s artists through their positive and profound contributions within the theater community and the world at large. This year’s honorees have advocated for inclusive communities, encouraged diverse and nuanced storytelling, and developed and mentored the next generation of theater-makers.