Claybourne Elder and Sarah Steele Join CLASSICS GONE MAD! Benefit for CSC

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Classic Stage Company has revealed additional performers for Classics Gone Mad!, a benefit event presented by the CSC Associate Board. Hosted by Nina West, Classics Gone Mad! will be held at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater on Monday, April 13 at 7pm.

Classics Gone Mad! will now feature Claybourne Elder and Sarah Steele. They join the previously announced performer line-up, including Tony Award nominee Charl Brown, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler, Jackie Hoffman, Alphonso Horne, Tony Award winner Nikki M. James, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Khori Petinaud, and Hannah Solow,

Join in for live and lively games, songs, scenes and one fabulous queen! On April 13, for this year’s Classics Gone Mad! celebrating Tennessee Williams and a Trip Down South, this one-night-only event flips your favorite Williams scenes and Southern songs on their head with the help of our audience. Only YOU can help Laura blow out her candles!

The evening will be directed by Cara Akselrad & Eric Ulloa, with choreography by Jōvan Dansberry, and music direction by Brandon James Gwinn.