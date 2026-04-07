Micaela Diamond, Mary-Louise Parker and More to Star in Vineyard Theatre WORKS IN PROGRESS 2026
Shows will also feature Nathan Lee Graham, Chris Lowell, David Rasche, Thomas Sadoski, Merritt Wever
Initial casting has been revealed for Vineyard Theatre’s upcoming Works in Progress 2026. Micaela Diamond, Nathan Lee Graham, Chris Lowell, Mary-Louise Parker, David Rasche, Thomas Sadoski, Merritt Wever and more will take part in the series.
Works in Progress 2026 Series:
Unlined - Hardcover - Layflat (Sunday, April 19 at 7:00pm)
Written by Ro Reddick (Vineyard 2025 Paula Vogel Playwriting Award artist-in-residence)
Directed by Leigh Silverman
The cast will feature Micaela Diamond, Crystal Finn, Nathan Lee Graham, Erin Saidah Lockett, Donnetta Lavinia Grays, and Nina Ross.
In a world where the analog reigns supreme and the titans of industry measure influence by the ream, Morgan, a recent grad with a “unique ability”, stumbles into a prestigious design mentorship program. Under the guidance of Madam, a glamorous notebook magnate, Morgan’s on her way to becoming the second most well-known producer of high-end analog time management resources in North America! — if she survives Madam, that is. Unlined – Hardcover - Layflat is an absurdist corporate satire that explores capital’s unholy union with time and the perennial allure of a bunch of dykes in the dangerous world of luxury notebooks.
Letiche and The [Wondrous] Pursuit of Elvis (Monday, April 20 at 7:00pm)
Written by Marissa Joyce Stamps
Directed by Josiah Davis (Vineyard 2023-2025 Susan Stroman Directing Award artist-in-residence)
The cast will feature Joe Morton, Stacey Sargeant, Mari Anne Stamps, Phyllis Yvonne Stickney, and more to be announced.
New York City mother-daughter duo, Imara and Kal, are on a swamp tour on their New Orleans vacation. They find themselves led by a white captain on an all-Black boat of tourists. What are the odds?! In the murkiness of their 90-minute tour, Kal finds herself itching and her psyche morphing in a place full of contradictions and turns to the alligators and their leader—the mighty alligator, Elvis— for some clarity.
Homo Erectus (Thursday April 23 at 7:00pm)
Written and Performed by American Sing-Song (Vineyard 2025 Paula Vogel Playwriting Award artist-in-residence Jake Brasch and Nadja Leonhard-Hooper)
Directed by R.J. Tolan
The cast will feature Jake Brasch and Nadja Leonhard-Hooper.
The year is 2131. Tim and his husband Harry are desperate for a baby, but on the day that they’re finally invited to conceive at the Babies for Gays Womb Center….everything goes wrong. From the perverted minds of American Sing-Song (A.S.S.), Homo Erectus is a new musical about grief, gay parenthood, and the raw sexual power of fishing for your dinner.
Gertrude (Saturday, April 25 at 7:00pm)
Written by Carly Mensch
Directed by Liz Flahive
The cast will feature Chris Lowell, Sunita Mani, Mary-Louise Parker, David Rasche, Thomas Sadoski, and Merritt Wever. This isn’t Hamlet’s play. It’s his mom’s.
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