MTC Announces Lineup for 2022 Ted Snowdon Reading Series

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced the lineup for the 2022 Ted Snowdon Reading Series.

The readings kick off Monday, March 14 and will be held on Mondays through March 28. The readings will take place at New York City Center - Stage I (131 West 55th Street). All readings are free and open to the public, but space is limited and RSVPs are required.

To RSVP, please visit https://forms.gle/RLkBknLUAruxMFCJ6.

Now in its 24th year, this rehearsed reading series is dedicated to the support and development of innovative new work, offering each playwright a week-long rehearsal period with directors and actors. This year, the series will feature four new plays, including two MTC commissions, by an exceptional group of writers. MTC is grateful to Ted Snowdon for his generous support of the reading series.

Several plays developed in this reading series have gone on to full productions at MTC, including David Auburn's Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning Proof, Joe Hortua's Between Us, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's Based on a Totally True Story, Molly Smith Metzler's Close Up Space (Susan Smith Blackburn finalist), Abe Koogler's Fulfillment Center, Jaclyn Backhaus' India Pale Ale and Eleanor Burgess' The Niceties.

Plays from this reading series that have been produced elsewhere in New York and around the world include Jessica Dickey's Nan and the Lower Body, Brittany K. Allen's Redwood, Paola LÃ¡zaro's There's Always the Hudson, Sharyn Rothstein's Right to Be Forgotten, Kimber Lee's to the yellow House, Jen Silverman's Dangerous House, Nick Gandiello's The Blameless, Jocelyn Bioh's Nollywood Dreams, Nicky Silver's This Day Forward, Michael West's The Chinese Room, Halley Feiffer's I'm Gonna Pray for You So Hard, Joshua Harmon's Significant Other, Ethan Lipton's Tumacho, Rachel Bonds' Five Mile Lake, Ayad Akhtar's The Who and the What, Penelope Skinner's The Village Bike, Rona Munro's Donny's Brain, Jonathan Caren's The Recommendation, The Civilians' The Great Immensity, Heidi Schreck's There Are No More Big Secrets, Eric Simonson's Fake, David Adjmi's Stunning, Naomi Iizuka's Strike-Slip, Stephen Adly Guirgis' The Little Flower of East Orange, Julia Cho's Durango, Adam Rapp's Red Light Winter and Theresa Rebeck's The Scene.

March 14 at 4pm: This Much I Know



by Jonathan Spector, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel

A psychology professor's search for his missing wife launches us on a time-hopping fugue, weaving together the stories of Stalin's daughter defecting to America, the son of a white supremacist growing to doubt the beliefs he was raised with, and the secret despair of becoming an accidental killer. This Much I Know is a wildly theatrical exploration of how we make decisions, how we change our minds, and how much responsibility we bear for things we do not control.

March 21 at 4pm: Let It Use You



by Vivian J.O. Barnes, directed by Taylor Reynolds

It's 2006 and summertime in a tiny Virginia town-and a group of teenage girls are stuck together at vacation bible school. Haniah wants to catch the holy spirit, Cece wants out, Ruth wants her tortuous thoughts to stop, and Denise is just happy to be here. They debate. They bond. They fight. They tap into the divine. Or maybe they unleash something else.

March 28 at 11am: Color Girls



by Ife Olujobi, directed by Taylor Reynolds

In 1950s California, Marie McNamara spent hours sitting in front of a camera, holding scarves, and helped invent color television. Then it stole her soul. Color Girls is a kaleidoscopic, multimedia new play chronicling the involvement of white women and their likenesses in the creation of a universal, decades-spanning image standard, and the way visual medias have struggled to reproduce non-white skin tones ever since-from the analog technologies of the mid-twentieth century to our contemporary digital landscape. Commissioned by MTC through the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.

March 28 at 4pm: Declaration of Conscience



by Sharyn Rothstein, directed by Jo Bonney

In 1948, Margaret Chase Smith becomes the only woman in the United States Senate, a moderate Republican determined to show she can be just as tough as any of her male colleagues. But as the Cold War reaches into America's communities, Margaret finds herself increasingly wary of a fellow Republican: Joseph McCarthy. As McCarthy grows in power, Margaret is forced to decide whether to take on the star of her own party and sacrifice her political career, or live with her silence and the ramifications to the country she loves. Commissioned by MTC with support from the Laurents/Hatcher Foundation, Declaration of Conscience is an inspiring, thought-provoking new play about courage in the face of conspiracy.