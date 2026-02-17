MOVIES TV MAYHEM Set to Debut at Theatre Row This Spring

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The world premiere of Movies TV Mayhem, an uproarious new play written by acclaimed production designer Dean Taucher, will premiere off-Broadway at Theatre Row in April. The production, directed by award-winning theater artist Richard Caliban, will open on April 23, 2026 - May 9, 2026.

The cast features dynamic performances from Christopher Daftsios, Tony Award nominee Lou Liberatore, and the versatile Oneika Phillips, promising an unforgettable theatrical experience for both industry insiders and theater enthusiasts.

This Off-Broadway play premiere, Movies TV Mayhem, offers a razor-sharp, darkly comedic lens on the entertainment industry, exposing the frenzied world behind the cameras where ambition collides with absurdity. The play takes place at the taping of a podcast about the film business. It follows a trio of embattled professionals as they navigate egos, shifting alliances, and moral compromises in pursuit of their next big hit. With biting satire and wit, Taucher's script lampoons the power plays, high-stakes deals, and larger-than-life personalities that define the business, inviting audiences to laugh at the chaos and contemplate the cost of fame.

Stylishly staged and fast-paced, the play's humor and pathos resonate with anyone who's ever dreamed of making it in movies or television—or simply watched from the sidelines. Movies TV Mayhem is both an affectionate roast and an incisive critique, making it a must-see for Broadway fans and Hollywood hopefuls alike.

Playwright Dean Taucher brings a wealth of real-world experience to his theatrical debut. With a celebrated career spanning decades, Taucher has served as production designer and art director on major film and television projects, earning accolades for his visual storytelling and creative vision. Taucher's television career flourished with three seasons at FOX's New York Undercover and over twenty seasons of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit at NBC. He also designed Season One of The Sopranos, episodes two through thirteen, including many of the show's iconic sets and logos.

Movies TV Mayhem marks Taucher's return to his theatrical roots, fusing insider insight with satirical flair to create a play that is as smart as it is entertaining.

Director: Richard Caliban, known for his inventive direction and commitment to new works, brings Taucher's world to vibrant life on the Theatre Row stage.

Christopher Daftsios: Acclaimed for his powerful stage presence, Daftsios anchors the production with depth and nuance.

Lou Liberatore: A Tony Award nominee, Liberatore delivers a performance that is both hilarious and heartfelt.

Oneika Phillips: With a background spanning theater, film, and television, Phillips rounds out the ensemble with brilliance and charisma.

Edward T. Morris: Scenic Designer

Joey Moro: Projection Designer

Joe Doran: Lighting Designer

Richard Caliban: Sound Designer

Casting by Stephanie Klapper, CSA