MILKDRUNK Comes to United Solo

Cleveland-based playwright and solo performer Cathleen O'Malley announces the world premiere of MILKDRUNK-a primal scream from the trenches of motherhood - and an official selection of the 10th Annual United Solo Festival at Theatre Row. The production is directed by Elaine Feagler, with original composition by Brian Bacon.

Of the play, journalist and culture critic, Lisa Reagan, wrote: "'MILKDRUNK' is to breastfeeding what 'The Vagina Monologues" is to women's sexuality: a curtain-ripping revelation on a world hidden in plain sight... timely and needed." (Kindred Media)

Crackling with humor, passion, and unflinching honesty, MILKDRUNK invites audiences along for a no-holds-barred journey through childbirth, milk, and what it means to be a mammal in 2019. Audiences of the 2018 workshop production at Cleveland Public Theatre called it "thrilling," "heart-breakingly beautiful" and "the rawest sh*t I've ever seen." Intimate, and yet universal, MILKDRUNK is a theatrical experience for anyone who has ever known, been-or been birthed by-a mother.

Tickets ($45) are available by phone through Telecharge (212-239-6200) walk up at the Theatre Row ticket office, or online at the United Solo website. unitedsolo.org/us/2019-milkdrunk/





