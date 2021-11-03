MIKE & MINDY'S WILD WEEKEND JAM Begins Previews Off-Broadway, November 4

Broadway's Peggy Lee Brennan (Grease) and TikTok's Alex Corallo and Austin Michael (Mama Mia) hit the stage November 4th for the Off Broadway premiere of Mike & Mindy's Wild Weekend Jam at The Players Theatre (115 MacDougal Street - Between West 3rd and Bleecker Streets).

With music and lyrics by The Righteous Brother's Bucky Heard and Timothy D. Lee, the musical is set to open Sunday, November 7th. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.mikeandmindyswildweekendjam.com/

Written and produced by Mark Corallo and Eileen Nelson, the new musical follows singer/songwriters Mike and Mindy who have dreams of making it big in the music industry. Together since high school, they have been creating, performing, and making sacrifices together for almost 10 years. Struggling financially, Mike and Mindy are forced to work day jobs as a plumber and a hairdresser. Despite hustling day and night to make ends meet, they work tirelessly on their craft, struggling to make sure their hopes and dreams come to fruition.

"This musical was written to help people laugh and to be inspired. It's so important that we hold onto our dreams, to take chances, and to believe that all things are possible. It sounds a bit cliché but believing in yourself is really all you need. It's your life...take a chance!" said producers Mark Corallo and Eileen Nelson.

Mike & Mindy's Weekend Jam features direction by Eileen Nelson and Scott Werntz, Choreography by Andrew Winans and Scenic Design by Scott Werntz. In addition to writing the music and lyrics Bucky Heard and Timothy D. Lee are the musical directors.

Joining Peggy Lee Brennan Austin Michael and Alex Corallo are Mark Corallo, John Fredrickson, Geoffrey Hastings Haberer, Emily Hubelbank, Michelle Jennings, Patricia M. Lawrence, Kim Yancey-Moore, Carlos Reyes, Carmen Romano (John Belushi, The Blues Brothers, Legends Las Vegas), and Lisette Serrano.

The playing schedule for Mike & Mindy's Weekend Jam is Thursday-Saturday at 7PM and Sundays at 3PM through November 21st. Tickets are $52. Proof of vaccination is required for entry for anyone over the age of 12.

Learn more at https://www.mikeandmindyswildweekendjam.com/.