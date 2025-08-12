MCC Theater Launches Applications for Youth Company Alumni Fellowship & The Ambassadors Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MCC Theater is accepting applications for two of their Public Engagement & Education programs for the 2025-2026 season. MCC’s Youth Company Alumni Fellowshipand The Ambassadors Program (AMBIES) are accepting applications now through Friday, August 29.

Since 2014, MCC Theater has sponsored a Youth Company Alumni Fellowship for alumni who aspire to continue their education and give back to the MCC Youth Company community. This is an opportunity to step into a leadership role, assist in Youth Company programs, dive deeper into learning about arts administration or education, and act as a liaison to the Youth Company Alumni community. The fellowship is a paid position, offering $16.50 an hour (increasing to $17 on January 1, 2026) at a maximum of 180 hours. The program begins in October 2025 and will continue through May 2026. To apply for MCC’s Youth Company Alumni Fellowship, please click here.

The Ambassadors Program (AMBIES) is open to emerging theater artists between the ages of 21 and 30 with an interest in producing and administration. This program aims to demystify the NYC theatrical landscape through monthly curated conversations, site visits, theater tickets, and workshops. AMBIES is a free program to participate in and those who complete the year become eligible to apply for a free space share opportunity in the summer of 2026. To apply for this program, please click here. Applicants are encouraged to email education@mcctheater.org, if they have any questions.

MCC Theater’s Public Engagement & Education Programs are supported by Axe-Houghton Foundation, Cornelia T. Bailey Foundation, Emily Davie and Joseph S. Kornfeld Foundation, Harold J. Newman† & Ruth Newman, the Eric Rosedale Playwriting Fund, Tiger Baron Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, New York State Council on the Arts, and public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the city council.

