MAKE ME GORGEOUS! Extended Off-Broadway Through Late March

​New Yorkers have four more weeks to see Make Me Gorgeous!, The True Story of Kenneth "Mr. Madam" Marlowe starring Darius Rose (aka Jackie Cox, a top-5 finalist from "RuPaul's Drag Race," Season 12). Extended (again) by popular demand, the New York premiere engagement continues its Off-Broadway run at Playhouse 46 At St. Luke's through March 24. Presented by triangle productions!, Make Me Gorgeous!, is written and directed by Donnie, with additional material by Wade McCollum.

Make Me Gorgeous! is the fabulous and incredible true story of Kenneth Marlowe, an oft-overlooked trailblazer in LGBTQ+ history. Described as one of mid-Century America's gayest and most openly homosexual personalities, Marlowe took on many roles in life. Kenneth was a private hairdresser to the stars; the madam of a notorious gay prostitution ring in Hollywood; an author; a hustler; a female impersonator; a private in the U.S. Army; a call boy; a Christian missionary; a mortuary cosmetologist; a newspaper columnist … and for the final decade of an incredibly lived life, Marlowe was a woman, having transitioned to become Kate Marlowe.

Make Me Gorgeous! is adapted from Donnie's book, Mr. Madam: The Life and Times of Kenneth/Kate Marlowe, the culmination of years of research and interviews and establishing Donnie as one of the foremost historians to chronicle Kenneth/Kate Marlowe's life. A new edition of the book, retitled Us, further explores the life of Kenneth/Kate Marlowe.

﻿"It's always been important to me to share Queer art and history," says Darius Rose. "But now, given the opportunity to make my Off-Broadway debut starring as an LGBTQ+ trailblazer like Kenneth / Kate Marlowe, it goes well beyond my wildest dreams. Marlowe was an extraordinary figure who pressed beyond the boundaries of gender long before the world at large was engaging in this conversation. This role gives me an opportunity to act, sing, dance, and bring dozens of roles to life, both in and out of a wig. I'm excited to combine my theatre background with my drag and cabaret work to bring Kenneth / Kate to life at Playhouse 46."

“Throughout my career it's been important to me to tell the stories of real people who have inspired me and who could inspire others. When I discovered Kenneth Marlowe, I knew I had to tell their story,” says Donnie. “Kenneth/Kate Marlow has been almost-forgotten pioneer of the LGBTQ movement. Unabashed with their life, you could say that they were a trailblazer before there was a trail to be blazed. After writing his story as a book, I am now delighted to be debuting Make Me Gorgeous in New York.”

Make Me Gorgeous! features Scenic Design by Walt Spangler; Lighting Design by Jamie Roderick; Sound Design by Ien DeNio; Costume Design by Jeffrey Hinshaw; and Props by Brendan McCann. Visceral Entertainment is the General Manager. Krystal Chiucchni is the PSM and Brendan McCann is the ASM. Casting by Daryl Eisenberg, CSA / Eisenberg Casting.