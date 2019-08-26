Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation Announces LIVE AT THE LORTEL Podcast Guests

The Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation has announced the next group of guests confirmed for "Live at the Lortel," their podcast focused on Off-Broadway and the arts. Each taping lasts about 60 minutes - with 45 minutes of moderated conversation with host Eric Ostrow and 15 minutes for audience questions. As always, tickets are free to the public and can be reserved by visiting www.liveatthelortel.com.

The September schedule is as follows.

Sunday, September 8

7:00 PM Saheem Ali

Director - The Rolling Stone (LCT), The New Englanders (MTC)

Sunday, September 15

2:00 PM Kathleen Chalfant

A Woman of the World (The Acting Company), Novenas for a Lost Hospital (Rattlestick)

4:30 PM Will Van Dyke

Music Supervisor - Little Shop of Horrors (Westside Theater)

7:00 PM Robert Cuccioli

Caesar and Cleopatra (Gingold Theatrical Group)

Sunday, September 22

2:00 PM Matt Williams. Playwright

4:30 PM Robert LuPone, Artistic Director, MCC Theater

7:00 PM John Doyle, Director - Macbeth; Artistic Director, Classic Stage Company

Additional upcoming dates for 2019 include November 3 and 4 and December 1 and 2 and are currently being booked.

"Live at the Lortel" offers audiences an opportunity to hear from favorite stage performers and artists in an intimate setting - the 299-seat Lucille Lortel Theatre. These conversations dig deep into the artists' work and career, including past, present, and future projects. You never know where the conversation might go, but you can be sure it will always be fun, fascinating, and informative. It's a fantastic way to celebrate Off-Broadway and a love of theatre.

Previous guests include Charles Busch, Lee Sunday Evans, Halley Feiffer, John Glover, Michael Greif, Adam Gwon, Jackie Hoffman, Joe Iconis, Marsha Mason, Michael Mitnick, Lonny Price, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Duncan Sheik. Podcasts can be heard wherever you get your podcasts - Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, and Soundcloud, as well as on our official website.





