Livestream Performance of Ronald Guttman in THE FALL Now Available to View

In Alexis Lloyd's solo theatrical adaptation of Nobel Prize-winning French author Albert Camus's The Fall, New York-based, Belgian-born actor Ronald Guttman takes on the role of anguished, exiled Parisian lawyer Jean-Baptiste Clamence, transporting his audience to the last circle of Hell: Amsterdam's red-light district, circa 1956.



Related in casual conversation to an unexpected interlocutor and set against the backdrop of the Second World War, this adaptation of Camus's last complete work of fiction invokes the fall of man from the Garden of Eden as it explores themes of culpability, shame and regret. Escaping the crowded streets awash in neon light at a bar called Mexico City, Clamence reveals, in this 60-minute monologue, the outcome of an event whose moral uncertainty has transformed him into a judge-repentant and postmodern prophet of the human condition. In this quiet and elegant presentation, the audience become his confessors, his mirror, and Clamence becomes theirs.



Adapted by Alexis Lloyd and directed by Didier Flamand, The Fall was recently presented at French Institute Alliance Française in NYC to a live audience of twenty-five, and a streaming audience of hundreds of households. The recording of that Livestream event is available for viewing now, until 11:59pm on October 28th - then it will disappear! To view this, go to https://vimeo.com/fiaf/2020thefall.



Ronald Guttman, a recognizable presence on stage, screen, and television whose credits include "Mad Men," "Homeland," and the current Amazon hit series "Hunters" with Al Pacino, has developed The Fall with Naked Angels, En Garde Arts, and as part of the "A Stranger in the City" Camus Festival celebrating the 70th anniversary of Camus' singular post-war visit to New York.



Tony Award winning director Jerry Zaks (Sister Act, Guys and Dolls, Six Degrees of Separation, The House of Blue Leaves, and the upcoming productions of The Music Man and Mrs. Doubtfire) added: "Ronald Guttman's performance is a tour de force. He creates a compelling three dimensional portrait of a very complex character!"



Ronald Guttman is a theatre, film, and television actor, originally from Brussels, and active in both America and Europe. He will be appearing in the upcoming film Sister of the Groom with Alicia Silverstone, Black Magic for White Boys, and Long Time No See. He was recently seen in the Amazon series, "Hunters" starring Al Pacino. Other recent film and TV credits include On the Basis of Sex, the Netflix/BBC series "Black Earth Rising" with Michaela Coel, and Mr. & Mrs. Adelman. In addition, he has guest-starred in numerous television series, including "Preacher," "The Good Wife," "Mad Men," "Baskets," "Blue Bloods," "Homeland," and many others. Theater credits include appearances at Second Stage, Circle in the Square, Long Wharf, Mint Theater, Bard Summerscape, and the National Theater (Brussels).

