Literally Alive Unveils Cast of THE LITTLE MERMAID THE MUSICAL

Literally Alive Family Theatre's production of The Little Mermaid the Musical, opening Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre February 21 and running through April 4, has announced its full cast and creative team.

Based on the Hans Christian Andersen's famous fairytale, this original musical adaptation follows the little mermaid, Coral, as she comes of age and explores living on land among humans. With book and lyrics by Artistic Director Brenda Bell and music by Michael Sgouros, The Little Mermaid the Musical sticks close to Andersen's original creation and is appropriate for all ages.

Swimming into the role of Coral is Nova Rivera, making her Players Theatre debut. Joining Coral in her adventures are her two sisters Pearl, played by Olivia Bath, and Shelly, played by Belle Rue (U/S Fish Witch), both of whom are also new to The Players Theatre stage. Returning to the stage is Sara Horiuchi, who gives life to Coral's sea turtle friend Solo.

During Coral's adventure, she falls in love with a mortal, Prince Quentin, played by company newcomer Andrew Accardi. In order to live among the humans, Coral trades her legs to the Sea Witch, portrayed by Literally Alive veteran company member Eric Fletcher, who also plays Coral's grandmother and guiding influence, Queen Mum. On land, Princess Christine enters the picture, portrayed by Players Theatre newcomer Claire Norden.

Rounding out the cast are the dance ensemble/puppeteers, who at times portray Prince Quentin's crew members and puppeteer various sea life under black lights. The ensemble includes Sara Horiuchi, Isaac Lewis (U/S Prince), Sara Gordon (U/S Pearl), Ali Crosley (U/S Shelly), Jaylen Grace (U/S Coral, U/S Princess), and Takanobu Umezawa.

The show runs February 21 - April 4, Saturdays at 3pm & 7pm, Sundays at 11am & 2pm at The Players Theatre NYC. There is a family workshop Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 10am before the show.

Tickets are available at https://www.literallyalive.com/