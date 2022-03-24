Listen: Episodes 5 & 6 of THE OPC Now Released

The OPC, an original scripted podcast series created and written by Richard Curtis, depicting an intense intergenerational drama, has released its fifth and sixth episodes, each under 15 minutes.

Listen below!

EPISODE 5 "YOU OUGHT TO HAVE YOUR HEAD EXAMINED"

EPISODE 6 "SEX AND ROMANCE"

Previously on The OPC, 83-year-old Bernard Bentlee has launched a daring and breathtaking project - a television channel offering sexy content to senior viewers. His alarmed wife and daughter are convinced that he has become dangerously senile. But his twenty year old granddaughter Ashley, who dotes on her grandpa, passionately supports his enterprise.

In the last episode, she visited the studio to watch a pilot and discovered the showrunner her grandfather had hired was none other than her sister Madison, a former television producer whose Hollywood career ended in scandal.

In Episode Five, "You Ought to Have Your Head Examined", Ashley revisits the studio to observe another pilot being shot with a small test audience. Meanwhile, the rest of Bentlee's family hires a prominent psychiatrist to determine if he is certifiably incompetent, but cornering the wily patriarch is easier said than done.

In Episode Six, "Sex and Romance", Bentlee's daughter Annette drops uninvited into her father's studio to witness his mad schemes for herself. What she discovers when she steps through the door is nothing short of traumatic.

A modern twist on the classic radio play format, The OPC is equal parts comedy and heart. Easy to binge and hard to forget, this is one podcast that will leave you wanting more. (And more is on the way: a second season is being scripted.)

The OPC is a Mozine Productions podcast, created and written by executive producer Richard Curtis and produced and directed by Megan Simard, with technical production, sound design, and music by Steve Mecca.

The cast of The OPC features Loni Ackerman, Opal Besson, Victoria Bundonis, Joe Cosentino, Peter Dichter, Dianna Dudley, Todd Faulkner, Kerry Frances, David Gibson, Nicole Greevy, Cary Hite, Shonita Joshi, Jamie Lee Kearns, Bunny Levine, Todd Lewis, Hilary Mann, Sevans Martinez, Steve Mecca, Kris Paredes, Marina Re, Merritt Reid, Peter Reznikoff, Richard Sacher, Megan Simard, Dick Terhune, Dan Truman, Jenne Vath, and Dathan B. Williams.