Lincoln Center At Home Announces Dance Week

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has announced a week devoted to dance from Saturday, May 30 to Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Part of Lincoln Center at Home (#LincolnCenterAtHome), the offerings, which will be streamed at LincolnCenter.org and on Lincoln Center's Facebook Page, were filmed during more than 40 years of performances on the Lincoln Center Campus by such renowned institutions as Ballet Hispánico, New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, The School of American Ballet, and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

Sat 5/30 at 2pm: Ballet Hispánico

Sat 5/30 at 8pm: A Midsummer Night's Dream, New York City Ballet

Sun 5/31 at 8pm: American Ballet Theatre at the Metropolitan Opera House

Mon 6/1 at 7pm: The School of American Ballet Virtual Workshop Performance Celebration

Tue 6/2 at 8pm: Coppélia, New York City Ballet

Wed 6/3 at 8pm: Tribute to Balanchine, New York City Ballet

Thu 6/4 at 8pm: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

(All times listed EST. New York City Ballet titles are available for 45 days after premiere dates.)

Some of the broadcasts have not been seen in decades and are being unlocked as Lincoln Center offers gems from its media archives, including landmark New York City Ballet works by George Balanchine, the company's co-founder, with some dancers in the roles that Balanchine created for them.

Dance Week will include special themed Pop-Up Classrooms, with a full schedule to be announced at a later date.

Lincoln Center will also make available some of its most loved Broadway productions for free with Broadway Fridays, beginning on Friday, June 5, 2020 with Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel with the New York Philharmonic.

Lincoln Center at Home is dedicated to maintaining connections to the arts during the COVID-19 pandemic. A free, one-stop portal to all digital offerings from across the iconic campus, offerings also include Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom, and #ConcertsForKids, as well as array of archival and livestream performances available for free and on demand at LincolnCenter.org and on Lincoln Center's Facebook Page.





