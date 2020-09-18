League Of Professional Theatre Women Announces 2020-21 Season

All events this season will be presented online via Zoom, unless otherwise noted.

The League of Professional Theatre Women, an organization which has been championing women in the professional theatre for over three decades, announces their 38th season of programming, events, and advocacy along with new officers and board members. All events this season will be presented online via Zoom, unless otherwise noted.

Oral History

November 2020 & Spring 2021

Oral History Project is an ongoing program of the League of Professional Theatre Women in partnership with the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, which chronicles and documents the contributions of significant theatre women in all fields. This season the League will present two online Oral History events in the fall of 2020 and the spring of 2021, with interviewers and interviewees to be announced.

LPTW Rachel Crothers Leadership Award

December 7, 2020

Named in honor of Rachel Crothers and awarded in the spirit of her selfless service to her fellow Americans while simultaneously making significant contributions to the American theatre, the LPTW Rachel Crothers Leadership Award is given to a theatre woman who has distinguished herself in exemplary service and sacrifice for a common cause-a cause which leaves our society and the world a little better than the way we found it. This year's exceptional honoree will be announced in September.

Gilder/Coigney International Award

February 16, 2021

The LPTW Gilder/Coigney International Theatre Award was established in 2011 in honor of Rosamond Gilder and Martha Coigney, two legendary theatre women whose work on the international stage proved that theatre knows no international boundaries. Presented every three years, this Award acknowledges the exceptional work of theatre women around the world and aims to make a difference in the life and career of an international woman theatre artist as she has made in the lives of her audiences and her culture. This year the LPTW Gilder/Coigney International Theatre award will be presented to Lebanese theatre artist Hanane Ajj Ali on Tuesday, February 16th in a virtual award ceremony. Along with the awards presentation there will be several virtual programs, centered around Ali's work and artistic focus, presented through February 22nd.

Theatre Women Awards

March 2021

The League of Professional Theatre Women's annual Theatre Women Awards are dedicated to promoting the visibility of the theatrical work of women artists and their contributions to the field, across all disciplines. For decades the LPTW has celebrated women who are consistently creating and working in every facet of the theatre industry. The diversity in disciplines exemplifies the vast talents theatre women contribute to the art-form. Although some of these positions are not often recognized, they are critical to the success of the theatre industry, and the LPTW is proud to recognize their vital work in our community. The 2020-21 Theatre Women Award honorees will be announced in December 2020.

The League of Professional Theatre Women Officers and Board Members for the 2020-21 season include Shellen Lubin & Mary E. Hodges (Co-Presidents), Katrin Hilbe (Executive Vice President), Sherry Eaker & Wendy Peace (Co-VPs of Programming), Kate Mueth & Nancy Rhodes (Co-VPs of Communications), TRICIA McDERMOTT & Alisa Matlovsky (Co-VPs of Membership), Kate McLeod & Cheryl I. Davis (Co-Secretaries), and Liz Amadio (Treasurer). The LPTW Board of Directors is Debora Balardini, Abigail Zealey Bess, Cate Cammarata, Laura Caparrotti, Nichole Donjé, Katherine Elliot, Tess Howsam, Susan Izatt, Kim Marie Jones, Tanya Khordoc, Kat Mustatea, Cynthia Straus, Elizabeth Van Dyke, and Lauren Yarger.

The League of Professional Theatre Women (a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization) has been championing women and leading the gender parity conversation in the professional theatre for over three decades. Since its founding, the LPTW's membership has grown to 500+ theatre artists and practitioners of all backgrounds, across multiple disciplines, working in the commercial and non-profit sectors. To increase visibility of and opportunities for women in the field, the LPTW spearheads public programming, advocacy initiatives, events, media, and publications that raise awareness of the importance of nurturing women's voices, celebrate industry luminaries, preserve the legacy of historic visionaries, and shine a spotlight on the imperative of striving for gender parity and fostering a diversity of expression, both in the theatre world and the world at large. To find out more about how you can support its endeavors, please visit www.theatrewomen.org.

