LaChanze, Lindsay Mendez and More to be Honored at Prospect Musicals 2026 Gala

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Prospect Musicals will present its 2026 Gala, which will honor extraordinary members of the theater community through the fourth annual Muse Awards: Tony Award-winning actor and producer LaChanze; Tony Award-winning producer Ken Davenport; Tony Award-winning actor Lindsay Mendez and Kleban Prize-winning writer Ryan Scott Oliver; and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, Emmy-nominated filmmaker, and Tony-nominated theatrical producer Jose Antonio Vargas.

The Gala and Muse Award celebration will be held Monday, May 4th at The Edison Ballroom. The evening will include cocktails, dinner, and entertainment from special guests in celebration of this year’s Muse Award recipients.

The Prospect Muse Award, established in 2022, exists to honor leaders who inspire Prospect’s artists through their positive and profound contributions within the theater community and the world at large. This year’s honorees have advocated for inclusive communities, encouraged diverse and nuanced storytelling, and developed and mentored the next generation of theater-makers.

“Prospect is honored to celebrate our 2026 Muses and their incredible impact,” said Producing Artistic Director Cara Reichel. “The extraordinary passion and purpose they have shared with the theater community and beyond is a true inspiration.”

Prospect Musicals’ Gala Committee Co-Chairs are Jane Abramson and Tira Harpaz, and the Gala Committee includes Liz Casasola and Jason Ma. Additional information, including award presenters and performers will be announced shortly.