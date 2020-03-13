La MaMa Suspends Performances to Avoid Spread of COVID-19

In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, all public performances of shows at La MaMa are suspended as of Friday, March 13, 2020. La MaMa is exploring ways to respond creatively to a situation that is potentially changing how we gather as a community in our theatres.

La MaMa and CultureHub have closed this weekend's interactive exhibition, Re-Fest, to the public and instead the event will be live-streamed all weekend. Go to lamama.org/refest to catch the livestream from 6:30 - 9:30. Tune in all weekend long to see and participate in innovative digital collaborations between artists, activists, and technologists.

La MaMa will be providing online streaming of other select productions and events, and more details will be available shortly.





