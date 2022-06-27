LOVE QUIRKS Off-Broadway to Keep Mask Mandate Through Summer Run

Performances of the off-Broadway musical "Love Quirks" will continue to have a mask mandate for its audience members through its summer run.

"Love Quirks," winner of four 2021 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards, including Best Production of a Musical, Best New Score of a Musical, Best New Book of a Musical and Best Direction of a Musical, returns off-Broadway for a limited 12-week run this summer.

Tickets are priced $49-79.

The show, which opens Monday, June 27th, runs Thursdays at 7PM, Fridays at 8PM, Saturdays at 8PM and Sundays at 3PM through Friday, September 2nd.

Under the direction of Brian Childers, the updated production will be transformed to christen the new off-Broadway venue AMT Theater (354 West 45th Street). The cast includes Maggie McDowell (Broadway's Disaster, Kinky Boots), Matthew Schatz (Off-Broadway's Heathers: The Musical), Erin Lamar (Bring It On! National Tour) and Lauren Testerman. Dylan Hartwell and Rori Nogee are the show's understudies.

Based on actual events, "Love Quirks" centers on a group of thirty-somethings as they explore the bizarre tribulations of love, friendship, and all the blurry lines in-between. It features the award-winning score by Seth Bisen-Hersh, book by Mark Childers, and direction by Brian Childers. The production team includes Austin Nuckols as musical director, Brent Michael Jones as production Stage Manager, Tylar Traum as Assistant Stage Manager, Josh Iacovelli as Set Designer and Rocky Noel as Lighting/Sound Designer.

The original off-Broadway cast recording is available on all streaming platforms and physical CDs on: http://www.kritzerland.com/quirks.htm.

For more information on the show, visit LoveQuirks.com and follow @LoveQuirks on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & TikTok.