LOVE, LINDA: THE LIFE OF MRS. COLE PORTER Now Streaming on BroadwayHD

The film of the Off-Broadway musical Love, Linda: The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter, begins its world premiere streaming debut with BroadwayHD, the premier streaming service for live theater today, Thursday, November 18, 2021. With book by Stevie Holland with Gary William Friedman, music and lyrics by the legendary Cole Porter and arrangements and additional music by Friedman, the filmed presentation of this solo show stars the musical's co-creator and originator of the role Stevie Holland, as directed for the stage by Richard Maltby, Jr.

Lyle Saunders heads the production team. Robert Learner is the Director of Photography.

The film can be accessed through Amazon.com or directly through BroadwayHD.

Love, Linda tells the story of Linda Lee Thomas, the Southern beauty who was the driving force behind legendary songwriter Cole Porter. Though Porter was gay, their companionship and love lasted through 35 years of marriage and together they lived a spectacular, glamour-filled life. With innovative arrangements, Cole Porter's timeless songs weave through the compelling narrative, celebrating the deep love that Linda and Cole shared, while examining the darker sides of their glamorous lives.

"The contemporary world has led us to expand our definition of a love story," stated Richard Maltby Jr. "There are so many different kinds of love, and the love story of Linda and Cole Porter is one of the unusual ones -- unlikely, unconventional, perhaps even unexplainable, but a real love story in every sense of the word. And it is linked to the creation of some of the most glorious love songs ever written. Stevie Holland has given us a gift by bringing Linda Porter vividly to life in her one-woman musical play that will take you into the heart of a complex, gracious and passionate human being."

Love, Linda launched with two sold-out runs at the Triad Theater in 2009 and 2010. The production was expanded, developed and received a critically acclaimed Off-Broadway premiere at the York Theatre Company in 2013.

Stage presentations of Love, Linda are currently being presented in theaters across the country and around the globe. www.lovelindathemusical.com.

