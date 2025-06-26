LORD NIL: 7 DEADLY SINS to Have New York Premiere at Stage 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This summer international escape artist Lord Nil arrives in New York for a strictly limited world-premiere six week engagement of Lord Nil: 7 Deadly Sins at Stage 42.



Performances begin on July 21 and opening night is July 27. The limited engagement runs through August 31.



A cast of ten gorgeous men and women join Lord Nil in Lord Nil: 7 Deadly Sins, a theatrical escape experience rooted in ancient symbolism, raw physical danger, and psychological suspense. What begins as a performance quickly becomes a test of will, fear and survival – the most suspenseful 70 minutes of your life.



Does Lord Nil fear the razor sharp axe, whirring circular saw, blistering hot grease or chained water tanks that taunt him at each performance? He says, “What scares me is to fail. Escape is not guaranteed. If I fail to make an escape… the consequences are unimaginable.” Producer Rainer Hackl says, “No one alive today has seen a show like this. It simply does not exist. Everything the audience sees is real. These are not illusions; there are no safety measures, and no hidden tricks.”



LORD NIL

(Performer/Creator) was born in Italy and is a writer, illusionist and escape artist. He speaks Italian, English, Spanish, French and Chinese. After studying IT (Information Technology) and obtaining a university degree in International Political Science, he chose to pursue illusionism and escapology and traveled through Europe, Australia, and Asia studying languages and cultures. A skilled martial artist, he improved his fighting technique in China, winning the 2003 Italian championship of Sanda, a Chinese discipline combining martial arts and modern combat fighting techniques. In 2007 he joined the Italian national team. In 2018, Lord Nil made his American TV debut on “America's Got Talent.”



