LITTLE EGG, BIG WORLD To Premiere at Theatre Row, June 2022

Following a successful staged reading with the National Women's Theatre Festival, Little Egg, Big World, by Rachel Leighson (Blood on My Mother's Apron) will premiere Off Broadway at Theatre Row for a one-night-only presentation on June 24th at 8:00pm. Courtney Seyl (Compulsion, Mirrors) will direct and Ian McQueen (Cabaret on the Couch, Blood on My Mother's Apron) will produce. This presentation is co-produced by the Broadway Bound Theatre Festival.

Based on Leighson's own life experiences, Little Egg, Big World tells the story of a donor-conceived child (Little Egg) who grows up to become an egg donor (Grown Uterus). As Grown Uterus moves closer to her donor surgery date, she wrestles with her past experiences as a donor child and debates whether or not there will ever be a way to ethically donate reproductive material.

Tickets for this event will be available soon at https://bfany.org/theatre-row/. Additional creative team and cast to be announced at a later date.

For more information on Little Egg, Big World and the Broadway Bound Theatre Festival, visit https://www.broadwayboundfestival.com/little-egg-big-world