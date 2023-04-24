LIGHTHOUSE: An Immersive Drinking Musical To Open at SoHo Playhouse This Summer

"Lighthouse: An Immersive Drinking Musical" is making its Off-Broadway debut after a sold-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2022.

This critically acclaimed Irish-American musical comedy written and composed by Emmy winner Jacki Thrapp with additional material by charting composer Billy Recce pays tribute to the most important thing that got New York City through the coronavirus pandemic: alcohol. The laugh out loud comedy follows the journey of a female bar owner and her customers as they try to find light in the dark of the pandemic. It is inspired by a handful of bars that stayed open in NYC during 2020 including the iconic Bar Nine.

The Scotsman praises the "rowdy and rousing" musical full of original drinking songs, Irish step dancing and FREE SHOTS.

"There's certainly an Irish energy to songs like 'Love Starts With a Pint' and a real lets-put-on-a-show-right-here energy and wit to the whole enterprise. The interactive element isn't confined to the free shots the cast hand out - if you sit in the front row you might be pulled up on stage to play background bar patrons," critic Rory Ford wrote in the Scotsman.

In Scotland's 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, this musical was honored as "Emerging Talent" in the festival's program, listed as a "last minute must see" show by the Edinburgh Evening News, praised as "comedic genius" by the UK's Moreish TV and applauded for its "Broadway-caliber singers" by The Dramatist Magazine.

Returning cast members include Jacki Thrapp and Bobby Allan. The musical is directed by Georgia Warner, choreographed by Michael Putman, music direction/music supervision/additional material by Billboard-charting composer Billy Recce and orchestrations by Niall Vallely and Billy Recce.

"Lighthouse: An Immersive Drinking Musical" runs at the SoHo Playhouse's Huron Club from July 7, 2023 - August 12, 2023. Tickets are $51 and can be purchased at SoHoPlayhouse.com.